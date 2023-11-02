Bossip Video

Loni Love returns as featured guest on this week’s episodes of Pictionary, hosted by Jerry O’Connell and we’ve got an exclusive clip from one of the episodes.

In case you haven’t already seen it, the half-hour show is based on the popular 1985 board game of quick sketches and hilarious guesses from Mattel. The broadcast version of Pictionary follows the same rules as the at-home play: Celebrity captains lead two teams of three players as they draw clues for their teammates to guess.

Check out the clip below to see Captain Loni’s Detroit Divas compete:

They did really well right? The grand prize winners will receive $2,000 and a vacation to an exotic destination.

Loni Love and Bill Engvall will be guest captaining the rest of this week while next week’s episodes will feature Jaleel White and Ricki Lake on Mon/Wed/Fri, and Jaleel White and Adam Rippon Tue/Thurs.

Celebrity captains this season include Jojo Siwa, Raven-Symoné, Rebecca Romijn, Corbin Bleu, Ricki Lake, Loni Love, Jaleel White, Carson Kressley, Kevin Nealon, and many more!

Jerry O’Oonnell adds hosting Pictionary to a robust array of high-profile projects, including hosting The Talk airing weekdays on CBS this fall.

Pictionary airs on Fox alongside other game shows 25 Words or Less hosted by Meredith Vieira and Person, Place, or Thing with Melissa Peterman.

Pictionary season 2 airs weekdays on FOX-owned stations across the country, check your local listings at PictionaryOnTV.com