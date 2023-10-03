Bossip Video
A hair hall of Famer recently celebrated a magazine cover highlighting her always magnificent mane.

Kash Doll

Kash Doll is the latest celeb to cover Hype Hair magazine and she’s doing so while rocking layers upon layers of comely coiffure.

 

The Detroit deity has been going viral as of late for seemingly never having a bad hair day.

Social media has even gone as far as to liken her to fellow rapper/actor Queen Latifah who’s known for never having a single strand out of place.

With that in mind, her Hype Hair cover was a natural choice and she’s lighting up the magazine with styling from Daisy Does My Hair and Mink Brazilian hair bundles.

“I am truly grateful for the recognition I have been given,” the doll captioned a pic of her “Ka$h On Demand” cover. “It is humbling to know that my hard work and dedication has been acknowledged and appreciated. I am thankful for the opportunity to be able to show what I can do and I am excited to see what the future holds. ”

“Detroit is the hair capital😊,” she added.

 

 

In a series of  Chad Lawson-taken pics, she’s wearing a gold-plated corset top from Selfhood Official…

and she’s also repping her city with custom earrings and Kash Doll hairpins.

 

On Sunday, Kash celebrated her Hype Hair cover with a ritzy release party in ATL.

 

Hit the flip to see who was in attendance!

During her Hype Hair magazine release party, Kash donned an all-black dress with cutouts and walked in with her boo Tracy T and son Kashton by her side.

 

 

 

Guests included Hype Hair magazine owner/CEO Lia Dias…

Kash Doll Hype Hair Cover Reveal Party

Kash Doll Hype Hair Cover Reveal Party

#LHHATL’s Bambi Benson…

Kash Doll Hype Hair Cover Reveal Party

Kash Doll Hype Hair Cover Reveal Party

Muni Long…

Kash Doll Hype Hair Cover Reveal Party

Kash Doll Hype Hair Cover Reveal Party

Lorenzo Gordon…

Kash Doll Hype Hair Cover Reveal Party

Sonny Digital…

Kash Doll Hype Hair Cover Reveal Party

and Mariahlynn.

Kash Doll Hype Hair Cover Reveal Party

Congrats to Kash Doll!

Kash Doll Hype Hair Cover Reveal Party

What do YOU think about the Detroit deity’s Hype Hair magazine cover?

