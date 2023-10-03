A hair hall of Famer recently celebrated a magazine cover highlighting her always magnificent mane.

Kash Doll is the latest celeb to cover Hype Hair magazine and she’s doing so while rocking layers upon layers of comely coiffure.

The Detroit deity has been going viral as of late for seemingly never having a bad hair day.

Social media has even gone as far as to liken her to fellow rapper/actor Queen Latifah who’s known for never having a single strand out of place.

Kash Doll of Queen Latifah in a hair-off? — Pipes🇯🇲 (@prettypiperr) August 18, 2023

Kash Doll is up there with Queen Latifah in hair hall of fame. Neither of them have ever had a bad hair day. https://t.co/uFdMZOzTez — Shayna, Pls. (@_silkyyy) September 14, 2023

+ kash doll is on a queen latifah run with these slayed, laid, & layered bundles chileeee 👌🏾. — aht, (@floradiosa) July 3, 2023

With that in mind, her Hype Hair cover was a natural choice and she’s lighting up the magazine with styling from Daisy Does My Hair and Mink Brazilian hair bundles.

“I am truly grateful for the recognition I have been given,” the doll captioned a pic of her “Ka$h On Demand” cover. “It is humbling to know that my hard work and dedication has been acknowledged and appreciated. I am thankful for the opportunity to be able to show what I can do and I am excited to see what the future holds. ” “Detroit is the hair capital😊,” she added.

In a series of Chad Lawson-taken pics, she’s wearing a gold-plated corset top from Selfhood Official…

and she’s also repping her city with custom earrings and Kash Doll hairpins.

On Sunday, Kash celebrated her Hype Hair cover with a ritzy release party in ATL.

Hit the flip to see who was in attendance!