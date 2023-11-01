Bossip Video

A #MAFS husband is being questioned by his bride’s dad and BOSSIP’s got your exclusive first look.

During tonight’s episode of Married At First Sight airing at 8/7 c on Lifetime, viewers will see Lauren and Orion’s wedding reception. Last week, viewers saw the two meet and marry as strangers as sparks flew between them.

Lauren, who identifies as queer, lit up when she met her quirky husband who is part of the Navajo tribe and believes in the coming of two souls, masculine and feminine.

At the altar, they even shared laughs while listening to their friends’ testimonies about them.

Now, we’ll see their apparently less lighthearted wedding reception as Orion faces some tough questions.

#MAFS Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip from tonight’s new episode, Lauren’s dad grills his new son-in-law. The patriarch has questions for Orion and he’s wondering if the #MAFS husband sees Colorado as the place where he’ll settle down with his new wife.

“Do you see yourself still looking at Colorado as your permanent place of residence?” asks Lauren’s dad. “No,” says a candid Orion as he reflects on wanting a house on the East Coast where he can do things like “hang out on the beach.”

That doesn’t bode well with the dad who wonders if he’ll consider his daughter’s needs before making a move.

“In a marriage, you have to make a decision based on both of your likes and dislikes,” he says. “My concern is are you chasing opportunities someplace else?”

Take an exclusive look below.

