It’s officially October, so that means it’s almost time for a new season of #MAFS singles to seek their soulmates sight unseen.
After the 16th season of Married At First Sight which featured a groom shocking his bride on Decision Day and a couple calling it quits after the honeymoon, there’s a new set of folk willing to walk down the aisle to meet a complete stranger.
#MAFS season 17 is taking over Denver, Colorado and fans of the series can watch all the love stories unfold on October 18 at 8/7c, only on Lifetime.
Once again, 10 singles will embark on a journey to meet the love of their lives, where they’ll meet and marry a complete stranger at the altar, travel to their honeymoons, and then move in together as husband and wife for 8 weeks.
After that, they’ll have to decide if they’ll stay married or get a divorce.
This season the couples will embark on different activities to try to strengthen their connections including a mezcal tasting, aurar reading, and rock climbing with assistance from the experts; Pastor Cal and Dr. Pepper, as well as Dr. Pia, who’s back in a full-time capacity.
As we await the new season, it’s once again time to make your predictions about the couples’ outcomes based solely on their photos.
Social media is already weighing in and people have LOTS to say especially since one bride will apparently leave one groom hanging at the altar.
Meet the five (?) hopeful new couples of Married at First Sight season 17 below.
Emily + Brennan
Clare + Cameron
Becca + Austin
Lauren + Orion
Michael
Interesting accessories and a missing bride? This group looks like they’ll give fans LOTS to talk about.
Following each episode, Keshia Knight Pulliam will be back to host the Married at First Sight: Afterparty.
A press release reports that this season also introduces Polling Party, an interactive fan experience where viewers can vote in a show-related poll question each episode with results featured during #MAFS specials, and then during Afterparty each week.
Season 17 of Married at First Sight premieres Wednesday, Oct. 18 with an hour-long episode at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.
-
Who Wins The Jollof Wars? #SavorTheCulture Gets A Taste Of Senegal's OG Recipe From Brooklyn's Café Rue Dix
-
#SavorTheCulture Char & Deveen Dive Into Plantain Destination, BunNan BK
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
The Internet Is Going NUTS Over Paul Wall’s Transformation Into Seasoned Silver Fox Paulden Wallinski
-
Meagan The 'Missus?' Here's Why Jonathan Majors & Meagan Good Sparked Speculation They Got Huckleberry Hitched
-
Travis-Free Glow: Kayla Nicole's Hottest Thirst Traps On The Gram
-
Nia Long Calls Out Ime Udoka's Alleged Mistress By Name While Blasting Boston Celtics For Exposing 2022 Cheating Scandal
-
When The Mac & Cheese Touches The Yams: Ashanti & Mýa Remind Everyone That They’re 40-FINE In Viral Photo
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.