It’s officially October, so that means it’s almost time for a new season of #MAFS singles to seek their soulmates sight unseen.

After the 16th season of Married At First Sight which featured a groom shocking his bride on Decision Day and a couple calling it quits after the honeymoon, there’s a new set of folk willing to walk down the aisle to meet a complete stranger.

#MAFS season 17 is taking over Denver, Colorado and fans of the series can watch all the love stories unfold on October 18 at 8/7c, only on Lifetime.

Once again, 10 singles will embark on a journey to meet the love of their lives, where they’ll meet and marry a complete stranger at the altar, travel to their honeymoons, and then move in together as husband and wife for 8 weeks.

After that, they’ll have to decide if they’ll stay married or get a divorce.

This season the couples will embark on different activities to try to strengthen their connections including a mezcal tasting, aurar reading, and rock climbing with assistance from the experts; Pastor Cal and Dr. Pepper, as well as Dr. Pia, who’s back in a full-time capacity.

As we await the new season, it’s once again time to make your predictions about the couples’ outcomes based solely on their photos.

Social media is already weighing in and people have LOTS to say especially since one bride will apparently leave one groom hanging at the altar.

Meet the five (?) hopeful new couples of Married at First Sight season 17 below.

Emily + Brennan

Clare + Cameron

Becca + Austin

Lauren + Orion

Michael

Interesting accessories and a missing bride? This group looks like they’ll give fans LOTS to talk about.

Following each episode, Keshia Knight Pulliam will be back to host the Married at First Sight: Afterparty.

A press release reports that this season also introduces Polling Party, an interactive fan experience where viewers can vote in a show-related poll question each episode with results featured during #MAFS specials, and then during Afterparty each week.

Season 17 of Married at First Sight premieres Wednesday, Oct. 18 with an hour-long episode at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.