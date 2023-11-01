Bossip Video

Ever since Nelly and Ashanti announced their rekindled relationship, they’ve been absolutely inseparable.

The couple’s latest sighting comes as Nelly celebrated his birthday on Tuesday night, hosting a Halloween-themed party in Georgia ahead of his actual birthday on Nov. 2.

The couple dressed up in matching all-black outfits to host the festivities, wearing military looks for the “G.I. Moe” themed event.

Ashanti was rocking a high-neck bodysuit with a sash of fake bullets on top, a jacket with gold accents, and a fake gun.

Nelly matched his girlfriend’s look with a full-body ninja suit that included a cap covering his head and chin, a bulletproof vest, and the same fake gun as Ashanti.

This birthday/Halloween celebration comes after the couple announced they were officially back together in September, a decade after their on-and-off relationship from 2003 to 2013.

At the event, Nelly flashed a huge smile as his other half serenaded him on stage with her famous voice, going on to present the birthday boy with an extravagant gift: a new car.

The excited crowd that included Monica filmed as she presented Nelly with his birthday gift.

After receiving the vehicle, the “Air Force Ones” rapper kissed Ashanti on the cheek.

At one point, he even looked like he got emotional over the big gift and flashed a toothy grin.

After Ashanti’s show-stopping presentation, Jermaine Dupri along with record producers Bryan-Michael Cox and Polow da Don made their way onstage for a song. Another one of Nelly’s friends, King George, also took the stage in honor of the rapper’s birthday.

Since rekindling their relationship, Nelly and Ashanti have not been shy about sharing their love. In September, the same day Nelly finally confirmed speculation that they reconciled during an appearance on the Boss Moves with Rasheeda, Ashanti attended the 2023 MTV VMAs while carrying a personalized purse with a photo of her and the “Hot In Herre” rapper.

“We’re in a great space, everything is positive, we’re having a lot of fun,” Ashanti told PEOPLE on the red carpet at the time.

These two are too cute.

See more of Ashanti surprising her boo with a new car