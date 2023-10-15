Bossip Video

Nelly proudly posted his Libra love Ashanti for her birthday, but some people found the post lackluster. “I need some more enthusiasm than this,” wrote a frustrated fan of the Queen of Vacays.

The rapper, 48, posted a 43rd b-day tribute to the “Foolish” songstress via an Instagram video montage of throwback public and private moments between them.

Included was footage of them performing onstage and having a cute sing-along as a couple.

“One time for the birthday girl…” Nelly captioned his post on October 14. “Such a beautiful, an incredible person inside and out and one of the hardest working women. I know.. @ashanti Enjoy your day Ma you look awesome!!!! Happy Birthday Love ya!!!!”

Ashanti quickly hopped in the comments and responded;

“Awwwwww Thanku Big head!!!!!!!! love ya!!!!”

Unfortunately for the rekindled couple, some people thought that Nelly could have put more effort into the post, especially since he and Ashanti reignited their romance after 10 long years.

“Imma need you to switch the love ya to love you!!!! 😂😂 thank you!” wrote one fan in Nelly’s comments. “I hate he said love ya,” added another.

The criticism also continued on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, where people labeled Nelly’s post “pathetic” and said it was written like she was “just the homie.”

“Nelly’s caption for Ashanti bday post was 🚮,” wrote @_SlymJim. “To get ya lady back after 10yrs apart nd say “love ya” and not “I love you” like she’s not his gf is pathetic.” “Nelly telling Ashanti, “Love Ya”, on her BDay as if she’s just the homie was super corny!” said @MontriaAnderson.

“Ion like how Nelly said “love ya” to Ashanti… it should be I love you my beautiful perfect Angel queen,” added @youb***hyouu.

Not everyone was displeased with Nelly’s birthday post to Ashanti, however, some people came to his defense and noted that the songstress said “love ya” back and seemingly didn’t have an issue with the tribute.

“That’s just them, if it works for them, why are y’all attacking him?” asked @whewdaniel_. “Meanwhile you got men writing paragraphs on IG but are dawgs in real life. Mind your business.”

Nelly and Ashanti dated on and off for almost 10 years until they broke up around a decade ago. After sparking reconciliation rumors earlier this year, Nelly confirmed that he and Ashanti were back together and “cool again on Rasheeda’s Philo show Boss Moves with Rasheeda.

Ashanti also reconfirmed their romance at the 2023 VMAs on September 11 by carrying a personalized clutch that had a 20-year-old photo of her and the “Dilemma” rapper printed on it.

What do YOU think about Nelly’s birthday post to Ashanti? Was it lackluster or should people mind their business?