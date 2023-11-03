Bossip Video
As the internet dragged DJ Akademiks for crying about fans canceling him in his beef with Saucy Santana, Queen Latifah stepped down from her throne to enter the chat.

Queen Latifah x DJ Akademiks x Saucy Santana

Source: Mireya Acierto/Earl Gibson III/Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

The iconic star stays above the internet fray, but she cosigned a post dragging Akademiks for freely disrespecting Black women. You could almost hear the collective gasp that she knew a podcasting peasant like Akademiks even existed. If he tried the Queen like he’s attacked other women in rap, she could easily drag Jerry Mouse back to New Jersey.

Saucy Santana Checks DJ Akademiks About Coming For The City Girls

XXL reports the drama started with DJ Akademiks declaring the City Girls’ careers “completely over with.” He critiqued their most recent album, RAW, and surprisingly low first-week sales. He particularly targeted Yung Miami, whom he previously called “talentless” and a “one-trick pony.”

Of course, her best friend had to say something. On Sunday, Saucy Santana chimed in to defend his homegirls from one of their biggest habitual haters. Akademiks turned the tension into a full-fledged feud with a homophobic response on Monday.

Akademiks threw in a disclaimer that he’s “cool with the LGBTQ community.” However, he made an exception for Saucy with several slurs and threats to spit in his face. The disclaimers continued while adding that he’d “rather be dead” than have sex with a man. The problematic podcaster finished the rant with an invitation for Saucy to pull up to his “headquarters.”

Like Shannon Sharpe, the “Material Gworl” star said, “that ain’t no problem!” Akademiks must’ve let the lashes and BBL fool him because Saucy isn’t the one to try. The Miami rapper said he didn’t need an address to any headquarters because “N***as is in the streets!”

“You see what type of n***a we dealing with right now? Pull up to your headquarters? Headquarters? N***as is in the streets. I wanna meet in the road. Your headquarters? N***a what the f**k is somebody gonna meet you at your headquarters for?” he asked.

“That’s the problem. See, I’m starting to think that this is your aesthetic. You do the fake internet s**t and then you sit in a room full of muthaf**kin’ cameras and try to make a b***h crash out.”

Saucy fired back his own homophobic slurs, clarifying a difference between sexuality and “being messy… being extra.” He accused Akademiks of “moving like a f**” for consistently caping for male rappers but always beefing with women like GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion.

See what Saucy Santana said to make DJ Akademiks cry and why Queen Latifah tagged in after the flip!

Saucy Santana Makes DJ Akademiks Break Down In Tears On Camera

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Since homophobic hostility got to Akademiks, Saucy doubled down on it. He threatened to penetrate the Jamaican from Jersey, and all hell broke loose. If the thought of those two squaring up wasn’t funny enough, Akademiks returned online in tears over the escalation.

Sinking to Akademiks’ level succeeded in “triggering” him. He feared that reacting how he really wanted with more hate speech would immediately end his career.

“When I see a n***a like Saucy Santana, it’s rubbing on the mere fabric of what I really grew up on, It brings me back to a hateful part of my life that I really try to get past. I’m not tryna get canceled to f**k up what we got going on. I’m never tryna get canceled saying the wrong thing — I know what we got going on, I love it,” he said.

“I’m trying not to get canceled. But this s**t does bother me. Put it like this: with everything we’ve talked about, I’ve never cared about — I don’t care what rapper got at me, bro. Ever. But really, here’s certain s**t I really don’t f**k with in my life that I will never do,” he continued through tears of frustration.

Saucy baited Akademiks into something worse than getting himself canceled. He got sonned by one of the OGs, Queen Latifah.

See what Queen Latifah posted dragging DJ Akademiks about his beef with Saucy Santana after the flip!

Queen Latifah Chimes In With An Instagram Post Putting DJ Akademiks On Blast For Freely Disrespecting Black Women

NMAAHC Hip-Hop Block Party

Source: Brian Stukes / Getty

DJ Akademiks rightfully fears losing support over spreading homophobic hate, but misogyny is his bread and butter. He rarely misses an opportunity to target a woman in hip-hop, and Queen Latifah isn’t having it. Social media went wild when the “Ladies First” rapper entered the chat with a post dragging the big-mouthed menace’s “vile, disrespectful” treatment of Black women.

The Equalizer star took to Instagram to share a reaction to Akademiks crying about “getting canceled.” Instead of sharing her own opinion, the Queen reposted one from Mysonne on IG Stories.

“It’s crazy to me how DJ Akademiks is crying, scared to say anything to Saucy Santana because he’s a gay man and he’s scared of getting “canceled,” but has said some of the most outlandish, vile, disrespectful and demeaning things to Black women with absolutely no fear whatsoever…” the post said.

“Brings me back to Malcolm X’s quote… ‘The most desrespected, unprotected and neglected person in America is the Black woman,” it continued.

Queen Latifah didn’t need to add a single word of her own because any reaction is a clear sign Akademiks “done f***ed up now.” Speaking of Malcolm X, most of the comments were ready to move on her behalf in unison. Akademiks’ fan base might be too young to put some respect on Latifah’s name, but countless X users are daring him to try it.

Check out some of the reactions to DJ Akademiks beefing with Saucy Santana and the Queen Latifah plot twist below.

 

 

 

