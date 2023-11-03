As the internet dragged DJ Akademiks for crying about fans canceling him in his beef with Saucy Santana, Queen Latifah stepped down from her throne to enter the chat.

The iconic star stays above the internet fray, but she cosigned a post dragging Akademiks for freely disrespecting Black women. You could almost hear the collective gasp that she knew a podcasting peasant like Akademiks even existed. If he tried the Queen like he’s attacked other women in rap, she could easily drag Jerry Mouse back to New Jersey.

Saucy Santana Checks DJ Akademiks About Coming For The City Girls

XXL reports the drama started with DJ Akademiks declaring the City Girls’ careers “completely over with.” He critiqued their most recent album, RAW, and surprisingly low first-week sales. He particularly targeted Yung Miami, whom he previously called “talentless” and a “one-trick pony.”

Of course, her best friend had to say something. On Sunday, Saucy Santana chimed in to defend his homegirls from one of their biggest habitual haters. Akademiks turned the tension into a full-fledged feud with a homophobic response on Monday.

Akademiks threw in a disclaimer that he’s “cool with the LGBTQ community.” However, he made an exception for Saucy with several slurs and threats to spit in his face. The disclaimers continued while adding that he’d “rather be dead” than have sex with a man. The problematic podcaster finished the rant with an invitation for Saucy to pull up to his “headquarters.”

Like Shannon Sharpe, the “Material Gworl” star said, “that ain’t no problem!” Akademiks must’ve let the lashes and BBL fool him because Saucy isn’t the one to try. The Miami rapper said he didn’t need an address to any headquarters because “N***as is in the streets!”

Saucy Santana says he wants to fight dj akademiks in the streets😭 pic.twitter.com/UM3LtOcd7G — TAY (@Tayoprism) October 30, 2023

“You see what type of n***a we dealing with right now? Pull up to your headquarters? Headquarters? N***as is in the streets. I wanna meet in the road. Your headquarters? N***a what the f**k is somebody gonna meet you at your headquarters for?” he asked. “That’s the problem. See, I’m starting to think that this is your aesthetic. You do the fake internet s**t and then you sit in a room full of muthaf**kin’ cameras and try to make a b***h crash out.”

Saucy fired back his own homophobic slurs, clarifying a difference between sexuality and “being messy… being extra.” He accused Akademiks of “moving like a f**” for consistently caping for male rappers but always beefing with women like GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion.

See what Saucy Santana said to make DJ Akademiks cry and why Queen Latifah tagged in after the flip!