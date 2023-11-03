As the internet dragged DJ Akademiks for crying about fans canceling him in his beef with Saucy Santana, Queen Latifah stepped down from her throne to enter the chat.
The iconic star stays above the internet fray, but she cosigned a post dragging Akademiks for freely disrespecting Black women. You could almost hear the collective gasp that she knew a podcasting peasant like Akademiks even existed. If he tried the Queen like he’s attacked other women in rap, she could easily drag Jerry Mouse back to New Jersey.
Saucy Santana Checks DJ Akademiks About Coming For The City Girls
XXL reports the drama started with DJ Akademiks declaring the City Girls’ careers “completely over with.” He critiqued their most recent album, RAW, and surprisingly low first-week sales. He particularly targeted Yung Miami, whom he previously called “talentless” and a “one-trick pony.”
Of course, her best friend had to say something. On Sunday, Saucy Santana chimed in to defend his homegirls from one of their biggest habitual haters. Akademiks turned the tension into a full-fledged feud with a homophobic response on Monday.
Akademiks threw in a disclaimer that he’s “cool with the LGBTQ community.” However, he made an exception for Saucy with several slurs and threats to spit in his face. The disclaimers continued while adding that he’d “rather be dead” than have sex with a man. The problematic podcaster finished the rant with an invitation for Saucy to pull up to his “headquarters.”
Like Shannon Sharpe, the “Material Gworl” star said, “that ain’t no problem!” Akademiks must’ve let the lashes and BBL fool him because Saucy isn’t the one to try. The Miami rapper said he didn’t need an address to any headquarters because “N***as is in the streets!”
Saucy Santana says he wants to fight dj akademiks in the streets😭 pic.twitter.com/UM3LtOcd7G
— TAY (@Tayoprism) October 30, 2023
“You see what type of n***a we dealing with right now? Pull up to your headquarters? Headquarters? N***as is in the streets. I wanna meet in the road. Your headquarters? N***a what the f**k is somebody gonna meet you at your headquarters for?” he asked.
“That’s the problem. See, I’m starting to think that this is your aesthetic. You do the fake internet s**t and then you sit in a room full of muthaf**kin’ cameras and try to make a b***h crash out.”
Saucy fired back his own homophobic slurs, clarifying a difference between sexuality and “being messy… being extra.” He accused Akademiks of “moving like a f**” for consistently caping for male rappers but always beefing with women like GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion.
See what Saucy Santana said to make DJ Akademiks cry and why Queen Latifah tagged in after the flip!
Saucy Santana Makes DJ Akademiks Break Down In Tears On Camera
Since homophobic hostility got to Akademiks, Saucy doubled down on it. He threatened to penetrate the Jamaican from Jersey, and all hell broke loose. If the thought of those two squaring up wasn’t funny enough, Akademiks returned online in tears over the escalation.
Sinking to Akademiks’ level succeeded in “triggering” him. He feared that reacting how he really wanted with more hate speech would immediately end his career.
“When I see a n***a like Saucy Santana, it’s rubbing on the mere fabric of what I really grew up on, It brings me back to a hateful part of my life that I really try to get past. I’m not tryna get canceled to f**k up what we got going on. I’m never tryna get canceled saying the wrong thing — I know what we got going on, I love it,” he said.
“I’m trying not to get canceled. But this s**t does bother me. Put it like this: with everything we’ve talked about, I’ve never cared about — I don’t care what rapper got at me, bro. Ever. But really, here’s certain s**t I really don’t f**k with in my life that I will never do,” he continued through tears of frustration.
Saucy baited Akademiks into something worse than getting himself canceled. He got sonned by one of the OGs, Queen Latifah.
See what Queen Latifah posted dragging DJ Akademiks about his beef with Saucy Santana after the flip!
Queen Latifah Chimes In With An Instagram Post Putting DJ Akademiks On Blast For Freely Disrespecting Black Women
DJ Akademiks rightfully fears losing support over spreading homophobic hate, but misogyny is his bread and butter. He rarely misses an opportunity to target a woman in hip-hop, and Queen Latifah isn’t having it. Social media went wild when the “Ladies First” rapper entered the chat with a post dragging the big-mouthed menace’s “vile, disrespectful” treatment of Black women.
The Equalizer star took to Instagram to share a reaction to Akademiks crying about “getting canceled.” Instead of sharing her own opinion, the Queen reposted one from Mysonne on IG Stories.
“It’s crazy to me how DJ Akademiks is crying, scared to say anything to Saucy Santana because he’s a gay man and he’s scared of getting “canceled,” but has said some of the most outlandish, vile, disrespectful and demeaning things to Black women with absolutely no fear whatsoever…” the post said.
“Brings me back to Malcolm X’s quote… ‘The most desrespected, unprotected and neglected person in America is the Black woman,” it continued.
Queen Latifah didn’t need to add a single word of her own because any reaction is a clear sign Akademiks “done f***ed up now.” Speaking of Malcolm X, most of the comments were ready to move on her behalf in unison. Akademiks’ fan base might be too young to put some respect on Latifah’s name, but countless X users are daring him to try it.
Black Twitter if #djakademiks says something crazy about #QueenLatifah…. pic.twitter.com/m5XWGdUmz1
— MORE LIFE (@iAmJeffSledge) November 2, 2023
Check out some of the reactions to DJ Akademiks beefing with Saucy Santana and the Queen Latifah plot twist below.
And who gonna check Queen Latifah 🌚🌚… pic.twitter.com/E7qYgKUinn
— Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) November 2, 2023
And for those who don’t know, Queen Latifah got them peoples who ride for her, so don’t try her.
— Will Smith Slapped Me (@AshleyShyMiller) November 2, 2023
Now I’ll go up for Queen Latifah, she’s truly unproblematic.
She asked that man if he called her a bitch in like 1990 and hasn’t had any problems since https://t.co/VtpTZb79zL
— everybodys so creative (@R0ckTheMike) November 2, 2023
Dear Black gays and lesbians: Let's prepare for battle and run up on Ak and shut that azz down now that Queen Latifah and Saucy Santana got him together. Let's do what the hetero rappers and singers couldn't do to Ak. Shut. Him. DOWN! pic.twitter.com/iCeZIKqGiv
— The G-Listed (@theglisted) November 2, 2023
I have never heard of Queen Latifah saying anything about anybody EVER. You know you have got to be a big ol idiot fr lol
— m. (@moseason_) November 2, 2023
Queen Latifah stays minding her business. But Cleo came out like … pic.twitter.com/DEDFgRoF1t
— Go Touch Grass, It's Never That Serious (@runninglos619) November 2, 2023
Queen Latifah, when she sees Akadem*ks: pic.twitter.com/r4HMAXJWOc
— Sir Daniel | DJ & Female MC Historian (@DJSirDaniel) November 2, 2023
Queen Latifah usually doesn’t step into the mess and is always laughing it up with folks, so you know you’re a degenerate if she’s saying something. https://t.co/q1x9Rydfte
— 👸🏾L E A👸🏾 (@_MissLeandra) November 2, 2023
He better not try to come for Queen Latifah. All of Newark and Irvington will hunt his ass down. He better not. https://t.co/Fwrz6Z9VmF
— Darth Deadass (@sylphanne) November 2, 2023
You know how awful of a person you have to be to make Queen Latifah snap on you?
This may finally be the end of DJ Big-Backademicks , y’all 🥹👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Usk5JoN9bD
— raveen marie 🫶🏾 (@xoraveen) November 2, 2023
Queen Latifah said a mouthful regarding Akademiks ugly ass and she don’t get in nobody mess. That’s how you know that man sound like a clown.
— 1-800-ACT-BADD (@Da_mirror91) November 2, 2023
I aspire to be this delusional cause Queen Latifah is an award winning artist in both music and acting something your fave absolutely nothing about . https://t.co/6zA8tqEP4g
— 🍀 (@gorqeousaly) October 26, 2023
Akademiks saw the Queen Latifah post so now he about to reverse that for clout LOL that boy a genius with the capitalization of content.
— 𓃶¹𝕁𝕚𝕘𝕘𝕪 (@JudusMaximus) November 2, 2023
BROTHER…..HE BETTER NOT SAY NOTHING EITHER. we don't play about queen latifah AT ALL https://t.co/Y7eMeqUQ1H
— pfire☔Baby I Could Never Steal You From Another (@firefire100) November 2, 2023
Literally everybody on my TL daring Akademiks scary ass to utter one word in response to Queen Latifah is how you know she’s a legend we absolutely DO NOT play about. pic.twitter.com/ZGE21CvG2x
— Marlo, Support me Bitch! (@CeeReeSpeaks) November 2, 2023
Dj akidemiks better just stfu not even respond to queen Latifah pic.twitter.com/WlshwaAfFh
— 🔥 (@tojimistress) November 2, 2023
Queen Latifah making a statement about the Akademiks thing is how you know he fucked up. She doesn’t talk to anyone 😂
— Richie D’Menace. Lykaaa✨ (@_RichieDinero) November 2, 2023
He better not even think about clapping back at Queen Latifah ..the whole state of NJ would be on his ass https://t.co/FClnAiAF4G
— 🪬Affirmationbae🪬 (@affirmationbae1) November 2, 2023
Seeing Ak get pressed by Saucy Santana to the point of tears for his misogynoir and then get called out by Queen Latifah…is nothing short of hilarious and overdue. pic.twitter.com/4TdVL7CkEo
— Christopher Smith (@infinitewords14) November 2, 2023
He better fuckin relax cuz Dana Owens ain’t never been the one or the two for the silly shit. I got Queen Latifah knocking Jerry’s dumpy ass clean out. https://t.co/ffmiBzaXX7
— Moderator of Mess (@TheRegularGirlT) November 2, 2023
Queen Latifah is a JOKE. That’s why Foxy Brown had to put her in her place years ago 🤭 1996 or 1997 🤣 pic.twitter.com/wYzI0Uk4ih
— LE RON 🧏🏽🧏🏽♀️▶️ (@Leron_518) November 2, 2023
Granted I love foxy, but Queen Latifah bodied her I’m sorry… both rounds https://t.co/O3lothq34X pic.twitter.com/lKVeWrKRld
— ╾━╤デ╦︻ ᵍᵃⁿᵍ (@gamblemusik) November 2, 2023
Queen Latifah said pic.twitter.com/ioGLr5p0WT
— Baddie Moss Clark (@divaTy) November 2, 2023
Queen Latifah basically said “I can get u canceled regardless nigga” 😂 https://t.co/2henH6OYyC
— PhillyTheBoss.com (@PhillyTheBoss) November 2, 2023
Queen Latifah with possibly the most civi & professional way I've seen somebody tell someone "Youz a b*tch."
Welp. pic.twitter.com/Rva6oHjkWq
— Big Southern Rap Impresario (@EriqEnigma) November 2, 2023
Continue Slideshow
-
Killed It! The BEST Halloween Costumes (So Far)
-
No Tricks, All Treats: The Hottest Halloween Slayyys Of 2023
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
Halloween KKKostume Party: White Celebrities Put On Blast For Bigoted Blackface Buffoonery
-
They Won! The BEST Halloween Costumes Of 2023
-
H-U, You Know! A Gallery Of Mecca Mesmerizers Who Turned Heads At Howard’s Homecoming
-
Dwight Howard Admits To Meeting Man For Hook-Up But Denies Forcing Him Into Threesome Amid Sexual Assault Allegations
-
Sunny Or Grey, They Gon’ Slay! A Gallery Of Skegee Stunners Slaying & Parlaying At Homecoming
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.