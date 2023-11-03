Bossip Video

Raid the Cage with Damon Wayans Jr. and Jeannie Mai is premiering a new episode and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive first look.

The action-packed game show which premiered on Friday, October 13 on CBS offers a fresh take on a format that has thrilled viewers in over 15 countries internationally where participants have the goal to get in, get out, and get rich!

A press release reports that in the new game show, two teams of two face off to grab-and-go prizes from the Cage before their time runs out and the doors close.

With strategy, teamwork, and good old-fashioned nerve, contestants can win big.

Correctly answering trivia questions adds seconds to the clock, giving teammates more time to grab prizes ranging from cool trips to electronics and even a new car! After three lively rounds, the team that banks the highest total dollar value in prizes wins the game, keeps what they grabbed, and plays the final round to try and “Beat the Cage” for the biggest prizes of the night.

In an exclusive clip from tonight’s new episode, we see contestant Kevin trying to beat the 35-second timer. He quickly grabs numerous items including a laptop, a scooter, and headphones and he makes it back to Jeannie with over 4 seconds left on the clock.

Would you be able to raid the cage in time?

Take an exclusive look below.

A new episode of Raid the Cage airs tonight Friday, November 3 at 9 p.m. EST on CBS and Paramount+.