Jeannie Mai is focused on finding herself amid her very public divorce from her husband of two years, Jeezy.
During her appearance on The Talk on Friday, Oct. 20, the former co-host of The Real opened up about how she’s coping with her impending divorce.
“We know it’s a difficult time for you right now…the weight of divorce is heavy, how are you doing right now?” co-host Akbar Gbaja-Biamila asked.
Jeannie responded: “You know, I’m focused on healing. I had to really turn off all my digital devices over the past few weeks to just really get that silence, so I could just feel my feelings, you know…I have learned I have to be mine before I am anyone else’s. So I’m really working on finding my voice.”
This update from Mai comes just a couple days after she removed Jeezy’s last name, Jenkins, from her Instagram profile. After getting married, she quickly changed her name on the platform to “Jeannie Mai Jenkins”–but this update from Jeannie seems to confirm that the divorce is moving forward.
Despite the rapper deeming the marriage “irretrievably broken” with “no hope for reconciliation” in his divorce filing, earlier reports suggested that Mai was hoping for a second chance. A source told PEOPLE last month that the 44-year-old was “hurt and devastated” by the rapper’s decision to end their marriage, saying “she’s committed to trying to save her marriage.”
Now, it looks like Jeannie has accepted that their separation is moving forward, focusing on herself as she mentioned on The Talk.
In an appearance last week on Sherri Shepherd’s talk show, Mai called her daughter with Jeezy, Monaco, her “North Star” while explaining how being a mother has changed how she navigates tough situations.
“Monaco? That is my North Star. And I can definitely tell you that, I don’t know if I would handle this the same way without her,” she explained on Sherri. “Because today, I’m able to look at her and I can say what would I advise you? If you were in my shoes? And it changes everything. So I’m so thankful to be a mom and I’m thankful to have her.”
