TGIF! The weekend is here which means our favorite guilty pleasure show Love After Lockup is back with a brand new episode!

We’ve got an exclusive clip from Friday’s all new episode of Love After Lockup for your viewing pleasure! In the clip below, Melissa leaves Georgia after visiting Louie worried that living with his mother won’t help him grow up. Meanwhile, when Louie and his mom discuss the relationship, he tells his mother to step back.

Check out the clip below:

That’s a whole lot of drama for ya mama! Listen there were great points made on both sides though. Melissa is right that Louie’s mom is a WHOLE lot but Melissa was kinda out of pocket at that dance class. Do you think Melissa and Louie’s romance is doomed?

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Anthony confronts Sharae’s ex; Redd decides to give Joy a taste of her own medicine with an old flame. Bri and Kerok clash over priorities; Chelsea fears Mikey’s daughter won’t accept her; Melissa leaves Georgia as Donna tightens her apron strings.

The all-new episode of Love After Lockup airs Friday, November 3 at 9pm EST on WeTV.

Will you be watching?!