Guys, is there anything worse than dealing with a jealous partner? We’ve got an exclusive sneak peek clip from Friday’s brand-new episode of Love After Lockup where things get dicey.

If you’ve been paying attention to our coverage of this season of Love After Lockup, you should be already familiar with Melissa and Louie and their drama with his mama! However, in the clip below, Louie’s mom is not even to blame and the couple have plenty of drama of their own! Check out the clip to see what we mean:

How many of y’all have had some version of this exact same fight with your partner? How many folks have such healthy relationships that they couldn’t even imagine dealing with a partner this jealous? We’re on Louie’s side with this one. Melissa — Louie just got out of jail. That dance instructor is the least of your problems!

Here’s what else to expect from Friday’s episode of Love After Lockup:

Bri & Kerok seek her disapproving dad’s blessing; Louie seeks shelter from a jealous Melissa. Andy smothers Brit who fears she’ll return to old habits. Joynomi learns of Redd’s shady dealings; Sharae’s 5K party faces legal jeopardy.

The brand new episode of Love After Lockup airs Friday, October 20 at 9pm EST on WeTV.

Will you be watching?