Bossip Video

Kylie Jenner is proving there’s endless cash flow when you choose to save the cows, considering the mogul’s new vegan clothing line surpassed one million in sales in the first hour.

US-MEDIA-CULTURE-GALA-AWARD

Source: ANDREA RENAULT / Getty

According to PEOPLE, the 26-year-old’s first-time clothing line, Khy, sold out of its mini dress, faux leather trench, and Moto gloves, running the revenue up to a million dollars. The vegan pieces that dropped on Nov. 1, were created in conjunction with Berlin-based designer, Namilia, who is legendary for her leatherwear.

Related Stories

The 12 pieces in the first installment of Khy was named “drop 001.” The design details of the second collection set to be released later in the month, will reportedly be completely different than the first.

The mom of two recently told Vogue, “I want people to know how completely involved I am in this. From original concept, to designing, or co-designing if we’re working with other designers, from picking fabrics, colors, I’ve been in every fit meeting”.

WSJ. Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards Sponsored By Harry Winston, Hyundai Motor America, Montblanc, Rémy Martin And Roche Bobois - Arrivals

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Jenner continued,

“I am the creative director of the brand and marketing. There’s not an Instagram post or video that hasn’t been personally edited by me, there hasn’t been an Instagram post that I haven’t posted myself”.

 “I do the creative for all my shoots. I’ve worked really hard on it, I’ve put my love into it, and I can’t wait for people to experience the clothes. It’s very personal”, she added.

The public learned of Khy’s existence just last week on Oct. 24, after the socialite teased the apparel line in an Instagram post. Kylie’s newest venture was announced officially in an exclusive story for WSJ magazine the following day.

She was recently honored for her inventiveness via business at the WSJ Magazine Innovators event for Brand Innovators. The businesswoman’s big sis, Kimberly Kardashian was selected for the award in 2021.

She was presented with the award by designer Haider Ackermann, who worked with her on her 2023 Met Gala look.

The reality star said it was important for her to create an apparel line that was accessible to all consumers by providing affordable prices and a range of sizes.

Khy’s pieces range from $48 to $198 and are available in sizes XXS to 4X.

Although her vegan clothing is selling like hotcakes, some X users weren’t feeling the pricey pieces for the quality.

“it looks so cheap”, one person tweeted.

 

 

 

Another agreed, “Even shein has better looking material”.

Kylie became the youngest self-made billionaire in 2019, at the age of 21.

Jenner told Forbes after learning she officially hit billionaire status, “I didn’t expect anything. I did not foresee the future”. She continued, “But [the recognition] feels really good. That’s a nice pat on the back.”

Kylie credits her fan base and internet presence for how successful her brand became so rapidly.

“It’s the power of social media,” she shared. “I had such a strong reach before I was able to start anything.”

The mommy mogul has shown the success of her cosmetic line wasn’t a fluke and she can use the same finesse in fashion.

It’s clear — the power of Kylie’s popularity is racking in the paper.

 

 

Categories: Reality TV
More From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.