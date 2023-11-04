Bossip Video

Kylie Jenner is proving there’s endless cash flow when you choose to save the cows, considering the mogul’s new vegan clothing line surpassed one million in sales in the first hour.

According to PEOPLE, the 26-year-old’s first-time clothing line, Khy, sold out of its mini dress, faux leather trench, and Moto gloves, running the revenue up to a million dollars. The vegan pieces that dropped on Nov. 1, were created in conjunction with Berlin-based designer, Namilia, who is legendary for her leatherwear.

The 12 pieces in the first installment of Khy was named “drop 001.” The design details of the second collection set to be released later in the month, will reportedly be completely different than the first.

The mom of two recently told Vogue, “I want people to know how completely involved I am in this. From original concept, to designing, or co-designing if we’re working with other designers, from picking fabrics, colors, I’ve been in every fit meeting”.

Jenner continued,

“I am the creative director of the brand and marketing. There’s not an Instagram post or video that hasn’t been personally edited by me, there hasn’t been an Instagram post that I haven’t posted myself”. “I do the creative for all my shoots. I’ve worked really hard on it, I’ve put my love into it, and I can’t wait for people to experience the clothes. It’s very personal”, she added.

The public learned of Khy’s existence just last week on Oct. 24, after the socialite teased the apparel line in an Instagram post. Kylie’s newest venture was announced officially in an exclusive story for WSJ magazine the following day.