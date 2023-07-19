Bossip Video

It looks like Jordyn Woods is the one who extended an olive branch after years of not talking to her longtime best friend, Kylie Jenner.

Following the ex-BFFs’ shocking public reunion over the weekend, a source tells PEOPLE that the pair mended their friendship when Woods reached out to apologize to the Kylie Cosmetics founder.

“Jordyn reached out to Kylie to apologize for how everything went down and let her know that she loves her,” the source claims, referencing the former friends’ very public fallout involving Kylie’s sister Khloé Kardashian and her then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Another insider close to the stars tells the publication that Saturday’s outing actually wasn’t the first time they’ve reunited, it was just their first sighting in public. The duo have reportedly been spending time together over the past year, but they have done so away from cameras as they worked on repairing their friendship.

The source went on to say that everyone involved in the drama has left everything that happened in the past, especially since so many years have passed. As for Khloé–who shares 5-year-old daughter True and 11-month-old son Tatum with Thompson–she has reportedly not held her younger sister back from continuing her friendship with Woods.

Photos obtained by the Daily Mail showed the former best friends leaving a restaurant in Los Angeles together on Saturday. Their unexpected reunion came more than four years after the pair ended their friendship in February 2019 after Thompson kissed Woods at a party.

Just a couple months later, a source told PEOPLE that Jenner was torn about whether or not she would end her friendship with her longtime BFF out of solidarity for her older sister.

“Although Kylie was very upset and disgusted by the Tristan situation, she didn’t want to make any harsh decisions when it came to Jordyn,” the source revealed at the time. “It was very difficult for Kylie to just cut Jordyn out of her life. Kylie was devastated at first. Jordyn was her confidant for so long.”

Now, it looks like they’re finally on a path back to the close friendship they once had.