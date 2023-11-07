A Real Housewife of Miami is confirming that she’s officially cancer-free and BOSSIP’s got all the details!

After shocking fans with news of her breast cancer diagnosis earlier this year, Guerdy Abraira is officially on the mend. In September she shared that she completed chemo and was moving on to radiation…

and she most recently told BOSSIP that her cancer is gone.

“I’m cancer free, the cancer has been taken out,” Guerdy told BOSSIP’s Managing Editor Dani Canada. “I’m on my third week of radiation, I have one more week, to go next week. I will be completing twenty rounds in total.”

Abraira also reiterated the news at this weekend’s BravoCon 2023.

During the #RHOM panel discussion on November 4, she told a room full of fans the exciting news.

“I’m cancer-free, officially!” she told panelist host Danny Pellegrino per Bravo. “I’m about to ring the radiation bell on Wednesday, so that’s exciting as well. I’m very excited, and I’m so blessed, and I literally wake up every morning counting my blessings and making it count.”

She added,

“Remember that. Make it count!”

Before BravoCon, Guerdy also shared with BOSSIP why she decided to speak out about her diagnosis.

“It’s been my therapy in many ways,” said Guerdy. “The fact that there are people out there who see me in a sense of, ‘I totally get it, I’ve been through it.'” “That empathy, that support, I never thought I would be in that position but I’m proud of myself and proud of how I handled it and accepted the love. I’m okay with it now.”

Her comments came amid #RHOM’s premiere where the event planner put her bygones aside with Larsa Pippen and instead asked for her friend’s support.

“I’m gonna need you,” said Guerdy to Larsa. “When I ask for you, come for me, Larsa,” she added. “When I ask for you, be with me.”

Guerdy told BOSSIP that she felt disrespected by the housewife based on comments she made in confessionals behind her back but she insists that a previous comment she made about Larsa being “the fakest of them all” wasn’t that serious.

“First of all, I never into detail what fakest was about,” Guerdy told BOSSIP. “It was a stupid podcast game, could I have been [referencing something]m physical? Maybe. I said nothing about such the sort so when she’s asking why I called her fake, there’s an obvious reason and an underlying reason.”

Ultimately, Guerdy said that she “regrets nothing” about Real Housewives of Miami season 6.

“It’s the season of illusions, delusions, and collusions, girl,” she told Dani Canada. “A lot of different storylines, we are so multilayered. Everyone’s crazy!” “It’s a lot of ying yang and bang bang,” she added. “But I regret nothing!”

Watch our exclusive with Guerdy Abraira!