Bossip Video

A star of The Real Housewives of Miami is being flooded with prayers and well-wishes after revealing a recent diagnosis.

Guerdy Abraira announced Wednesday that she’s battling breast cancer. The reality star and event designer, 45, shared her diagnosis on Instagram and told her 113,000 founders that she found out the news while on vacation in March.

“I was in St. Barts having the time of my life when my doctor called me with results following a regular mammogram checkup. I have breast cancer,” her post began. “It took me a while to process it all and this is why I took a break from social media last month as many noticed. Many of you reached out to check on me and I am thankful for your caring gestures.”

She also noted that she’s set to undergo surgery and treatment and asked fans for “empowerment not pity” as she begins her battle.

“I will “guerdyfy” this cancer as I guerdyfy everything else in my life,” added the Bravo star who encouraged fans to get regular health checks. “Your life deponds on it.”

Several fellow Bravolebrities sent Abraira love in her comments including fellow # RHOM costar Larsa Pippen who wrote, “Praying for you 🙏🏼.”

Candiace Dillard-Bassett of The Real Housewives of Potomac also wrote, “Guerdy, thank you for sharing this with us! Sending you so much love and healing❤️” and her #RHOP costar, Dr. Wendy Osefo, added, “Sending you prayers and strength.”

Similarly, the official Bravo Instagram account posted a message in support of the star.

“We’re sending strength and positive thoughts to Guerdy and her family after her breast cancer diagnosis,” wrote Bravo. “She has our love and support through her treatment towards recovery. ❤️

PEOPLE notes that like Abraira, another #RHOM star had a breast cancer battle.

Just two months ago, tennis star Martina Navratilova, the wife of Real Housewife Julia Lemigova, confirmed that she is cancer-free after being diagnosed with throat and breast cancer at the end of 2022.

“I am so proud,” Lemigova said about the news. “I don’t even have the words to say how proud I am of my champion for playing singles against the nastiest double partners she ever faced in her life, and beating them both triumphantly.”

We’re sending best wishes to Guerdy Abraira at this time.