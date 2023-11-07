Bossip Video

A bevy of beauties will travel to Atlanta this weekend for a summit celebrating being a safe space for young Black women, girls, and gender-expansive youth.

The fourth annual ESSENCE Girls United (GU) Disruptor Summit is returning to the southern city on Saturday, November 11.

A press release reports that the premier cultural and creative hub of the south will welcome fellowship including a day filled with panels, networking, activations, workshops, and mentoring sessions.

This year’s theme is “The Era of Disruption” and ESSENCE GU notes that it’s “an invitation to Zillenials to continue to use their voices to break the mold by utilizing their individual paths, ideas, and trends to celebrate all aspects of the Black experience.”

Notable speakers, influencers, creatives, and musical performers in attendance include Jordyn Woods and Jodie Woods, South African singer-songwriter Tyla,

If Not for My Girls cast members BIA, Muni Long, and Pretty Vee.

Guests can talk to ket people in their respective industries, and shop Black-owned businesses in the ESSENCE Girls United Soko Marketplace.

Rechelle Dennis, Co-Creator of ESSENCE Girls United is especially excited for this year’s summit and theme.

“The Era of Disruption aims to bring GU audiences to the forefront, as we collectively amplify the power of unity”, said Dennis. “ESSENCE GU continues to embrace the values of empowerment and leadership. With a strong focus on personal development, intellectual growth, and societal change, our initiative has been meticulously curated to inspire young women and girls, creating a ripple effect of disruptors.”

Check out the official schedule below:

Live taping of the Season 5 cast of If Not for My Girls including BIA (Chart-Topping Artist), Muni Long (Grammy-Award Winning Singer-Songwriter) and Pretty Vee (Media Personality, Comedian & Actress) Disrupt or Be Disrupted with Caroline Wanga (ESSENCE Ventures President & CEO) Partner in Prime with Jordyn Woods (Model and CEO & Founder of Woods by Jordyn) and Jodie Woods (Influencer & Entrepreneur) Backstage Pass with Aleali May (Fashion Blogger, Model & Sneaker Designer) and Anifa Mvuemba (Fashion Designer and Founder & Creative Director of Hanifa) Cut the Dupe with Aliyah’s Interlude (Fashion Creator) and YungBBQ (Comedian) Industry Talk with Shawna Spears (Vice President of Brand Marketing at Venice Music), Ebonie Ward (CEO/Chairwoman, Founder of Eleventh & Co), Baroline Diaz (Founder & Chairwoman of Great Day Records), Brandra Ringo (Executive Vice President & Co-Head of A&R at Quality Control Music) Medical Mania with Dr. Jess (Mental & Health Awareness Expert) On Strike, a conversation with changemakers in the activism space, in preparation for the upcoming 2024 election year, to discuss how the reversal of affirmative action, the residential housing crisis, and the failed promises of student loan repayment will impact current and future students and Black women in college and more!

Attendees can register for complimentary tickets to attend the 2023 ESSENCE Girls United Disruptor Summit and learn more at https://www.essence.com/gusummit2023, which will also be available for virtual attendees at ESSENCE.com and GirlsUnited.ESSENCE.com.

GU fans can join the conversation on social media at @ESSENCEGU, as well as by using the hashtag #GUDisruptorSummit. The 2023 GU Disruptor Summit is sponsored by Coca-Cola® Zero Sugar and McDonald’s USA.