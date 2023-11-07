Bossip Video

Houston will reach a fever pitch of fun this weekend when an array of Black talent and artists converge for an inaugural festival.

Honeyland Festival featuring “beats, eats, and sips” will overtake Sugar Land’s Crown Festival Park on November 11 and 12.

Global Grind reports that the fest will showcase some of the best Black talent across multiple industries, including food, beverages, music, and art.

Included in the lineup will be food and beverage demonstrations, cook-off competitions, and panel and podcast conversations.

Not only that but if you’re wondering “who all gon’ be there” when it comes to concerts, Honeyland guests will enjoy performances from major acts, including Coco Jones, Tobe Nwigwe, Summer Walker, Miguel, and Chlöe Bailey.

BOSSIP can also reveal that Urban One is happy to be an Official Media Partner of Honeyland 2023. Urban One is the country’s largest urban lifestyle media company, including radio, digital, and cable television properties.

Equally happy about the Honeyland Festival is Texas legend Bun B, who emphasized the importance of the event in a statement.

“It’s so important that we take the time to celebrate Black food, drink, and music, and acknowledge the impact we’ve had on American culture,” said Bun B per Global Grind. “To do this in the city that I reside in and call home makes it that much more special.”

Check out the trailer for Honeyland below:

Visit the Honeyland website for more information and to purchase tickets.