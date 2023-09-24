Beyoncé’s Houston Renaissance show proved everything is bigger (and better) in Texas with a debut performance of the “Savage Remix” with Megan Thee Stallion and a reunion of all the Destiiny’s Child members.

What’s better than one Savage? Two! There’s no doubt that Megan Thee Stallion is the chosen one after the Queen anointed her on the Renaissance stage. The Texas Titans reunited for their first-ever live performance of the “Savage Remix” in their hometown of Houston. If you hear the sound of coughing in the distance, that’s because the haters kept her “name in their mouth, now they’re gagging.”

Being a Meg hater and seeing her on that stage with Beyoncé. I hope they choked in that arena 😭😭😭😭 — Madam THIQUE (@Forever_Tasha) September 24, 2023

Houston’s drone show in honor of Beyoncé was epic!#RENAISSANCEWorldTour pic.twitter.com/ojdCljmLdu — RENAISSANCE Updates🪩 (@B7Album) September 24, 2023

On Saturday night, Beyoncé answered fans’ prayers by bringing out the “Bongos” rapper as a special guest performance. The sold-out crowd blew the roof off the NRG Stadium as the legend brought out Megan for their 2020 Grammy-winning hit song.

Yea we lost our MINDS when Beyoncé brought Meg out I’m never gonna forget this 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/c4h7HBmnrc — sal (@sanguinesal) September 24, 2023

Meg stormed the stage in a sheer curve-hugging camouflage bodysuit, reminding everyone who she is.

“I’m that b*tch! Been that b*tch, still that b*tch! Will forever be that b*tch!” she announced. “Yes, Megan!” Beyoncé quickly cosigned.

The audience rapped along as Thee Stallion and Beyoncé hit their twerktastic moves and bionic knees together. Bey hyped the crowd even more for their touching reunion.

“I want y’all to to let us hear how proud. Doesn’t she make you proud? She makes me proud. I love you, girl!” she told her fan-turned-collaborator.

Check out Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion’s epic debut performance below.

This was truly a dream come true for the lifelong Beyoncé fan, and the Hotties couldn’t be more happy for her.

And here you are looking good, bag filled, and performing with Beyoncé! https://t.co/hjDmd4wtm6 pic.twitter.com/7EvPYB0FiG — 👩🏾‍💻✍🏾 (@itslexdawriter) September 24, 2023

