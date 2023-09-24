Bossip Video
Beyoncé’s Houston Renaissance show proved everything is bigger (and better) in Texas with a debut performance of the “Savage Remix” with Megan Thee Stallion and a reunion of all the Destiiny’s Child members.

63rd Grammy Awards at Staples Center

Source: Robert Gauthier / Getty

What’s better than one Savage? Two! There’s no doubt that Megan Thee Stallion is the chosen one after the Queen anointed her on the Renaissance stage. The Texas Titans reunited for their first-ever live performance of the “Savage Remix” in their hometown of Houston. If you hear the sound of coughing in the distance, that’s because the haters kept her “name in their mouth, now they’re gagging.”

 

On Saturday night, Beyoncé answered fans’ prayers by bringing out the “Bongos” rapper as a special guest performance. The sold-out crowd blew the roof off the NRG Stadium as the legend brought out Megan for their 2020 Grammy-winning hit song.

Meg stormed the stage in a sheer curve-hugging camouflage bodysuit, reminding everyone who she is.

“I’m that b*tch! Been that b*tch, still that b*tch! Will forever be that b*tch!” she announced.

“Yes, Megan!” Beyoncé quickly cosigned.

The audience rapped along as Thee Stallion and Beyoncé hit their twerktastic moves and bionic knees together. Bey hyped the crowd even more for their touching reunion.

“I want y’all to to let us hear how proud. Doesn’t she make you proud? She makes me proud. I love you, girl!” she told her fan-turned-collaborator.

Check out Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion’s epic debut performance below.

This was truly a dream come true for the lifelong Beyoncé fan, and the Hotties couldn’t be more happy for her.

Check out more social media reactions to Beyoncé performing with Megan Thee Stallion and Destiny’s Child reuniting at the Houston Renaissance concert after the flip!

Beyoncé RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR - Los Angeles

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Earlier this month, Megan Thee Stallion dropped out of her performance at the Global Citizen Festival. Pitchfork revealed that Meg’s “unforeseen scheduling conflict” was sharing the stage with Beyoncé. Some questioned her choice of one song over a whole festival set. However, when the Queen calls you home, you have to be there.

 

For the Flamin’ Hots spokeswoman, the opportunity was destiny fulfilled. Social media trended with an outpouring of love for Megan. Several fans recirculate her old Tweets as a teen, manifesting her rap career and sharing her love for Bey.

After the three-year nightmare ending this week with Tory Lanez swinging his little feet behind bars for the rest of his prison sentence, the full-circle moment was even sweeter.

Fans also clapped back at another corny Canadian who took aim at Meg and hid his hands: Drake. It doesn’t matter that his shady joke about Megan was a week ago at his Houston concert. Hotties don’t forget, and they were ready to drag Drake by the barrettes.

Members Of Destiny’s Child Reunited For To Attend The Houston Renaissance Show

Megan Thee Stallion wasn’t the only celebrity at Beyoncé’s star-studded Houston performance. Lizzo, Coco Jones, Normani, Victoria Monet, The Dream, and Tamar Braxton packed the VIP section. Fans clocked four members of Destiny’s Child attending the concert together.

Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, LeToya Luckett, and LaTavia Roberson looked as beautiful as ever in the audience.

 

Destiny’s Child fans have been on high alert for a real reunion after the official website updated for the 25th anniversary.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t a reunion with ALL the members. Farrah Franklin was notably missing in action. Fans joked that she was still getting her luggage like in the viral clip of her last moments with the group.

Maybe the long-lost child of Destiny will at least get a shoutout if the Grammy-winning girl group gets back together.

 

What do you think of Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion’s premiere live performance of “Savage Remix” together?

Are you here for a Destiny’s Child 25th anniversary reunion?

