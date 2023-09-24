Beyoncé’s Houston Renaissance show proved everything is bigger (and better) in Texas with a debut performance of the “Savage Remix” with Megan Thee Stallion and a reunion of all the Destiiny’s Child members.
What’s better than one Savage? Two! There’s no doubt that Megan Thee Stallion is the chosen one after the Queen anointed her on the Renaissance stage. The Texas Titans reunited for their first-ever live performance of the “Savage Remix” in their hometown of Houston. If you hear the sound of coughing in the distance, that’s because the haters kept her “name in their mouth, now they’re gagging.”
Being a Meg hater and seeing her on that stage with Beyoncé. I hope they choked in that arena 😭😭😭😭
— Madam THIQUE (@Forever_Tasha) September 24, 2023
Houston’s drone show in honor of Beyoncé was epic!#RENAISSANCEWorldTour pic.twitter.com/ojdCljmLdu
— RENAISSANCE Updates🪩 (@B7Album) September 24, 2023
On Saturday night, Beyoncé answered fans’ prayers by bringing out the “Bongos” rapper as a special guest performance. The sold-out crowd blew the roof off the NRG Stadium as the legend brought out Megan for their 2020 Grammy-winning hit song.
Yea we lost our MINDS when Beyoncé brought Meg out I’m never gonna forget this 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/c4h7HBmnrc
— sal (@sanguinesal) September 24, 2023
Meg stormed the stage in a sheer curve-hugging camouflage bodysuit, reminding everyone who she is.
“I’m that b*tch! Been that b*tch, still that b*tch! Will forever be that b*tch!” she announced.
“Yes, Megan!” Beyoncé quickly cosigned.
The audience rapped along as Thee Stallion and Beyoncé hit their twerktastic moves and bionic knees together. Bey hyped the crowd even more for their touching reunion.
“I want y’all to to let us hear how proud. Doesn’t she make you proud? She makes me proud. I love you, girl!” she told her fan-turned-collaborator.
Check out Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion’s epic debut performance below.
This was truly a dream come true for the lifelong Beyoncé fan, and the Hotties couldn’t be more happy for her.
“I LOVE YOU BEYONCÉ! AAAAAA”
— Megan Thee Stallion#RenaissanceWorldTour pic.twitter.com/VEw1z3aOfW
— BEYHIVE (@beyhivecombr) September 24, 2023
Being a Meg hater and seeing her on that stage with Beyoncé. I hope they choked in that arena 😭😭😭😭
— Madam THIQUE (@Forever_Tasha) September 24, 2023
And here you are looking good, bag filled, and performing with Beyoncé! https://t.co/hjDmd4wtm6 pic.twitter.com/7EvPYB0FiG
— 👩🏾💻✍🏾 (@itslexdawriter) September 24, 2023
Check out more social media reactions to Beyoncé performing with Megan Thee Stallion and Destiny’s Child reuniting at the Houston Renaissance concert after the flip!
Social Media Reacts To Megan Thee Stallion And Destiny’s Child Reuniting At Beyoncé’s Houston Renaissance Concert
Earlier this month, Megan Thee Stallion dropped out of her performance at the Global Citizen Festival. Pitchfork revealed that Meg’s “unforeseen scheduling conflict” was sharing the stage with Beyoncé. Some questioned her choice of one song over a whole festival set. However, when the Queen calls you home, you have to be there.
Lmao Meg dropped out of a full set to do 15 secs with Beyoncé iktr!!!
— HOT GIRL MIG (@eurmie) September 24, 2023
Y’all calling Meg dumb for cancelling a festival performance to perform with Beyoncé, but y’all call out of work to lay up with that man with three kids while his baby momma at work so who’s the real loser???
— bryson. (@iambrysoncarter) September 24, 2023
It's Beyoncé!!!
And it was in their hometown. No one is talking about Global Citizen Fest unless it's to bring up that Meg ditched it lol.
There are plenty festivals to perform at. That moment on the Renaissance World Tour stage is rare. Now, look at the trending topics. 🙃 https://t.co/rc8qGhqIY8 pic.twitter.com/VNj4x5YbXj
— 🪩 MADAM THIQUE & COZY 🪩 (@ABitOfKwansLife) September 24, 2023
I think if Meg’s biggest dilemma is whether she should headline the Global Citizen Festival or perform with Beyoncé, then she’s doing incredibly well in her career and any decision for her would have been the right one lol
— TsundEri | Podcast out NOW (@itsthetsunderi) September 24, 2023
For the Flamin’ Hots spokeswoman, the opportunity was destiny fulfilled. Social media trended with an outpouring of love for Megan. Several fans recirculate her old Tweets as a teen, manifesting her rap career and sharing her love for Bey.
Destiny Fulfilled. https://t.co/Kyg2V8JD2D
— Wahala If You Hear Me 🗣 (@eleven8) September 24, 2023
*channels the spirit of meg for manifestation purposes*
I need a team bc I promise this photography & creative directing shit gone take off for me https://t.co/tHozpPbYNf
— Ally Green 🪩 (@theallygreen) September 24, 2023
After the three-year nightmare ending this week with Tory Lanez swinging his little feet behind bars for the rest of his prison sentence, the full-circle moment was even sweeter.
I'm happy Meg getting so much love on the biggest stage out right now. She deserves it after the years she's had.
— Lipstick Lover 🏳️🌈 (@missleighcarter) September 24, 2023
We see what happened to Tory lanez.. Meg is blessed and I wouldn’t be surprised if all the incidents with underaged girls came to the forefront https://t.co/PNHtOrCOHn
— thedrunkandtherestless (@winejugs) September 21, 2023
Seeing Meg with Bey last night, and hearing Bey say how much she loves and is proud of her, really did my heart good.
When the right folks put their arms around you and let everybody know they’ve got you—when folks are determined to tear you down—it’s a beautiful thing.
— Candice Marie Benbow (@CandiceBenbow) September 24, 2023
meg performing with beyonce and tory scared shitless in prison. karma is so beautiful. https://t.co/jCRMVhQCE7
— kimberly. (@problemsthots) September 24, 2023
Fans also clapped back at another corny Canadian who took aim at Meg and hid his hands: Drake. It doesn’t matter that his shady joke about Megan was a week ago at his Houston concert. Hotties don’t forget, and they were ready to drag Drake by the barrettes.
When Meg first popped off Drake was all on my girls ASS, now he wanna disrespect her. Drake is a WEIRD ass bitch to me, always has been, always will be, but this is who y’all go up for! https://t.co/fhPl29R8wb pic.twitter.com/c3KE5utWYd
— Tré’C🪬 (@Mansur_Daron) September 21, 2023
Beyonce said “Real H-Town love, shoutout to Meg one time for real… YES that Meg, THAT Meg.” pic.twitter.com/Df01S4ytNq
— Sisa (@TheTitanBaddie) September 24, 2023
Drake log out of the burner!! https://t.co/qtXHJqWInN
— Get Her, Jade! (@keatingssixth) September 24, 2023
Last week, Drake was in Houston & threw a lil shade at Meg The Stallion & tonight Meg is in Houston performing with Beyoncé. pic.twitter.com/Inoks2yO1T
— Tori Nicks 2.0 (@MajestyRia) September 24, 2023
Not that Megan, THIS Megan @Drake https://t.co/qOTGl1pNlm
— Tatianna (@HiTatianna) September 24, 2023
THAT MEG, you bastard!!!
— The Morally Corrupt Tay Resnick (@SweetTayPie0104) September 24, 2023
You hear that you translucent bitch @Drake ? THAT MEG!! https://t.co/UYhpBOtDe5
— dad bod. (@poonNOpeen) September 24, 2023
I need to see Drake suffer for speaking on Megan ever. Botched tummy tuck ass bitch!!! pic.twitter.com/jLCjFQrBNe
— GOLDICOX 🧃 (@jstcwarrior) September 24, 2023
Members Of Destiny’s Child Reunited For To Attend The Houston Renaissance Show
Megan Thee Stallion wasn’t the only celebrity at Beyoncé’s star-studded Houston performance. Lizzo, Coco Jones, Normani, Victoria Monet, The Dream, and Tamar Braxton packed the VIP section. Fans clocked four members of Destiny’s Child attending the concert together.
Tonight might be the first time ever we get a picture of every member of Destiny's Child together. Beyonce, Latoya, Kelly, Latavia and Michelle are all at the stadium. pic.twitter.com/MggxU2t47T
— Sisa (@TheTitanBaddie) September 24, 2023
Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, LeToya Luckett, and LaTavia Roberson looked as beautiful as ever in the audience.
Being a Destiny’s Child fan from the beginning, Letoya and Latavia there was truly a moment. #RENAISSANCEWorldTour pic.twitter.com/NPjLwfKXTv
— T R E Y (@Tr3Greg) September 24, 2023
Destiny’s Child fans have been on high alert for a real reunion after the official website updated for the 25th anniversary.
Destiny’s Child released their debut album 25 years ago today 🖤 pic.twitter.com/rXrnKobR7X
— Dionne Grant (@DionneGrant) February 17, 2023
just patiently waiting… pic.twitter.com/WzmitnTFF8
— MTK (@bruthasun) September 15, 2023
Unfortunately, it wasn’t a reunion with ALL the members. Farrah Franklin was notably missing in action. Fans joked that she was still getting her luggage like in the viral clip of her last moments with the group.
BEYONCÉ YOU SO FUNNY pic.twitter.com/lmxkq9UqH3
— THUGGA (@THUGGABEY) September 24, 2023
pic.twitter.com/sdyCpv04M4 https://t.co/aJgCAm0XPu
— LaDarrion Williams (@ItsLaDarrion) September 24, 2023
Maybe the long-lost child of Destiny will at least get a shoutout if the Grammy-winning girl group gets back together.
What do you think of Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion’s premiere live performance of “Savage Remix” together?
Are you here for a Destiny’s Child 25th anniversary reunion?
Continue Slideshow
-
Who Wins The Jollof Wars? #SavorTheCulture Gets A Taste Of Senegal's OG Recipe From Brooklyn's Café Rue Dix
-
Blowout Blessings: Michelle Obama's Hairstylist Reveals 'Secret' To Forever FLOTUS' Flourishing Curls
-
#SavorTheCulture Char & Deveen Dive Into Plantain Destination, BunNan BK
-
Way Too Gone: Messiest Reactions To Jeezy Filing For Divorce From Jeannie Mai
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
It's A Wrap: Jeezy Files For Divorce From Jeannie Mai, Wants Joint Custody Of Baby Monaco Mai Jenkins
-
The Internet Is Going NUTS Over Paul Wall’s Transformation Into Seasoned Silver Fox Paulden Wallinski
-
Bongos, Barbie Bops & A Bedrock Bone: Funniest (And Pettiest) Tweets From 2023 MTV VMAs
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.