Get your coins ready, Rockstar Games is reportedly announcing Grand Theft Auto VI as early as this week with a trailer arriving in December.

In 2013, Rockstar Games released its genre-disrupting and culture-shifting videogame Grand Theft Auto V. Despite being 10 years old, the game is still adding new features, and updates while maintaining insane daily user numbers. As of this summer, the game has grossed over $7.7 Billion and is quickly heading toward $10 Billion in revenue according to Watcher. Guru.

With so much success, there is a case to be made there is no need for a follow-up anytime soon. However, a new report from Bloomberg claims the announcement for Grand Theft Auto VI is imminent and will happen this week. Anonymous sources claim the trailer will be released next month on Rockstar’s 25th Anniversary. Very little is known about the game, but a massive hacker leak earlier this year gave a small glimpse into the videogame. Allegedly the game will feature a male and female protagonist and is set in Miami.

Perhaps the most upsetting rumor claims Rockstar is planning a massive surcharge of up to $200 for GTA6.

If you weren’t around in 201,3 the biggest game hype you’ve experienced is Fortnite. Trust us, this release will make that look amateur in retrospect. From the radio stations to the real-life activations the release will be a moment in culture. On the marketing side, it will be a spectacle you can’t escape even if you try.