Get your coins ready, Rockstar Games is reportedly announcing Grand Theft Auto VI as early as this week with a trailer arriving in December.
In 2013, Rockstar Games released its genre-disrupting and culture-shifting videogame Grand Theft Auto V. Despite being 10 years old, the game is still adding new features, and updates while maintaining insane daily user numbers. As of this summer, the game has grossed over $7.7 Billion and is quickly heading toward $10 Billion in revenue according to Watcher. Guru.
With so much success, there is a case to be made there is no need for a follow-up anytime soon. However, a new report from Bloomberg claims the announcement for Grand Theft Auto VI is imminent and will happen this week. Anonymous sources claim the trailer will be released next month on Rockstar’s 25th Anniversary. Very little is known about the game, but a massive hacker leak earlier this year gave a small glimpse into the videogame. Allegedly the game will feature a male and female protagonist and is set in Miami.
Perhaps the most upsetting rumor claims Rockstar is planning a massive surcharge of up to $200 for GTA6.
If you weren’t around in 201,3 the biggest game hype you’ve experienced is Fortnite. Trust us, this release will make that look amateur in retrospect. From the radio stations to the real-life activations the release will be a moment in culture. On the marketing side, it will be a spectacle you can’t escape even if you try.
-
Fashion Icon Honoree Serena Williams Takes Center Stage At The 2023 CFDA Awards
-
'Fashion Killa' Writer Sowmya Krishnamurthy Talks Lil Kim's Style Influence And The KanYe Interview That Did Not Happen
-
Who Wins The Jollof Wars? #SavorTheCulture Gets A Taste Of Senegal's OG Recipe From Brooklyn's Café Rue Dix
-
Front Row It Girls Teyana Taylor, Karrueche And Coco Jones Support Phillip Lim's Return To The Runway
-
If Lewks Could Kill: La La, Coco Jones, Marsai Martin, Doechii, Jordyn Woods And More Attend Sergio Hudson's NYFW Show
-
Small Doses: Lynae Vanee Talks Parking Lot Pimpin' and the 2024 Election
-
Rant The Runway: Doja Cat Dragged Victoria's Secret, Saying Her Dress For Their NYFW Fashion Show 'Ransacked My Sh*t'
-
Cardi B Graces The Cover Of Vogue México & Promises A Solo Project Is Coming Soon
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.