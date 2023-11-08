Bossip Video

Let’s all say a prayer for Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. Cameron worked damn hard keeping his tap-dancing shoes tied tight and shucking ‘n jiving his way into the hearts of MAGA America. He has served diligently as one of the GOP’s leading seat-at-the-table-ologists by representing Sunken Place America almost as well as he represents Black men who probably get their lineups at Super Cuts. And he did all of this only to be rejected by Kentucky voters who prevented him from becoming the state’s first Black governor.

(Not that it should matter since no true Blacky-lackey Republican would ever acknowledge being the first Black anything as it would only open the door to discuss that evil and reverse-racist critical race theory nonsense, amirite?)

That’s right, folks, on Tuesday, Cameron lost his bid to lead Kentucky to incumbent Democrat Gov. Andy Beshear, which means even in a state where Trump, who endorsed Cameron, defeated Biden in 2020 62% to 36%, Cameron couldn’t sway voters to grant him the title he worked like a house slave to get (figuratively speaking—I guess).

So, what gives, MAGA Kentucky? Was your favorite “Black friend” not stepping and fetching fast enough for you? How are y’all going to let this man work this hard brown-nosing for white nationalism without putting him in the governor’s seat? Even GOP presidential candidate Chris Christie is clowning Cameron as someone who sold “his soul” to the orangey-white devil for political clout. (Christie didn’t call Trump the “orangey-white devil.” He just called him “political and electoral poison down ballot,” which, in my mind, is polite political speech that roughly translates to “orangey-white devil with an anus-shaped mouth who spews exactly what one would expect to come out of an anus-shaped mouth.”)

Some, including Trump, have speculated that Cameron lost due to his connection to Yertle the Mitch McConnell, who has, apparently become less popular with the party. (I don’t really follow white-on-white crime in politics like that, so I’m not sure what happened there.)

But if you ask many on social media, including most Black people, they’ll tell you Cameron lost because he all but sabotaged any chance of justice being brought on behalf of Breonna Taylor when he declined to charge any of the Louisville police officers who were involved in the botched no-knock warrant that took her life.

Oh well. Maybe next time Daniel Cameron will dance hard enough to earn proper tribute by his MAGA ‘massas. But not today! Ain’t God grand?