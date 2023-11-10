Bossip Video

Beyoncé is giving fans a taste of what to expect when they hit the theaters for her Renaissance film at the end of this month.

The tour may be over, but the BeyHive still can’t get enough of Beyoncé’s Renaissance era. On Nov. 9, the music icon dropped a brand new trailer for her upcoming film, which takes us behind the scenes of her most recent world tour.

“In this world that is very male-dominated, I’ve had to be really tough,” Beyoncé confesses in a voiceover. “To balance motherhood and being on this stage, it just reminds me of who I really am.”

The “Virgo’s Groove” singer kicked off the tour in May, marking her first solo endeavor since The Formation World Tour in 2016. Bey made her way through Europe before coming back to the States, hitting stadiums in cities including Los Angeles, Nashville, and New Jersey before concluding in Kansas City, Missouri on Oct. 1.

The Houston native has long teased visuals for her latest album, but since the project dropped in July 2022, she’s given us…nothing. Because of the long wait, the anticipation for visuals are at an all-time high, and it’s hard to think of a better experience for fans than a theatrical release for an entire Renaissance film.

In addition to watching the movie with fellow BeyHive diehards, it was also announced today that collectible cups and popcorn tins will be available at select theaters.

Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé hits theaters on November 30.

Watch the trailer for yourself down below: