As today’s Halloween holiday continues, America’s morning show hosts are continuing to entertain the masses by showcasing epic costumes parodying your fave celebs.
From Jennifer Hudson’s homage to a rap superstar to Sherri Shepherd’s EPIC Beyoncé-themed show, check out this year’s hottest Halloween costumes from America’s morning show hosts.
We are loving the Halloween energy everywhere this morning! 🧡 pic.twitter.com/bf21v2AxCc
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 31, 2023
Jennifer Hudson
Jennifer Hudson got “Supa Dupa Fly” for the Halloween episode of her show. The songstress/host dressed as Missy Elliott for The Jennifer Hudson Show “Hip Hop Halloween” edition, celebrating 50 Years of Hip Hop. Guests included singer/rapper Coi Leray and legendary Sheila E.
Now look who it be #halloween pic.twitter.com/MmtV3gPwPV
— The Jennifer Hudson Show (@JHudShow) October 31, 2023
A press release notes that at one point in the show, the talk show host performed a tribute performance to Missy who will become the first female rapper inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
Jennifer Hudson Honors Missy Elliott and 50 Years of Hip-Hop for Halloween:
Coi Leray on Opening for Beyoncé and Going All Out for Halloween:
How Sheila E. Won Prince’s Epic Costume Party:
J.Hud isn’t the only host who got into the Halloween spirit, hit the flip to see how Sherri Shepherd celebrated Halloween this year.
Sherri Shepherd
Sherri Shepherd dedicated her entire show to Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour in a series of extravagant looks.
Sherri recreated six of King Bey’s looks from her tour including Bey’s bee-inspired Mugler catsuit, and her custom Ivy Park jersey complete with Bey’s signature chrome hat. At one point she was also joined by her producer Jawn Murray who dressed as Jay Z alongside Chef Kadea Brown.
She also wore a replica of Beyoncé’s glittery LOEWE bodysuit complete with the signature black hands and red nails.
In addition to tributing Bey, Sherri paid homage to Blue Ivy ad. brought out a lookalike onstage before Blue Ivy’s grandma Ms. Tina stopped by as the show’s guest.
SHE’S THAT GIRL! Hear why @sherrieshepherd says being Beyoncé and recreating the Renaissance was her ONLY choice for the Halloween episode this year.#sherrishepherd #sherrishowtv #sherri #besttimeindaytime #beyoncé #renaissance #halloween #halloweenshow pic.twitter.com/qwONjgbaj8
— 📺 SHERRI 📺 (@sherrishowtv) October 31, 2023
She got it from her mama (and papa)🐝👑! It’s no shocker Tina Knowles has TONS of praise for granddaughter Blue Ivy – but it’s Blue’s hard work ethic that obviously runs in the family!#sherrishepherd #sherrishowtv #sherri #besttimeindaytime #beyoncé #renaissance #halloween… pic.twitter.com/1R9hEsQ0iH
— 📺 SHERRI 📺 (@sherrishowtv) October 31, 2023
Too cute!
Hit the flip for more Halloween looks from your fave morning show hosts.
Tamron Hall hosted a Hall-O-Ween extravaganza episode of Tamron Hall.
The host dressed as Dorothy for the occasion alongside the Broadway cast of The Wiz.
#TamFam, you know we always BLOW YOU AWAY for HALL-O-WEEN & Season 5 is no different! 🌪️ “Ease On Down the Road” with Tamron as she transforms into Dorothy and brings the entire cast of @thewizbway along for the ride! pic.twitter.com/dWWoRvLe2P
— Tamron Hall Show (@TamronHallShow) October 31, 2023
She was also joined by Deborah Cox who performed “Believe In Yourself.”
Hit the flip for more Halloween looks from your fave morning show hosts.
CBS’ The Talk had a Halloween Palooza today!
A press release reports that all five hosts transformed into “today’s hottest music superstars on a special augmented reality set made to feel like a huge outdoor music venue.”
Check out their costumes below!
Amanda Kloots – Taylor Swift
Natalie Morales – Olivia Rodrigo
Jerry O’Connell – Post Malone
Sheryl Underwood – Beyoncé
Akbar Gbajabiamila – Jay-Z
Special guest JoJo Siwa – Pink
Hit the flip for more Halloween looks from your fave morning show hosts.
The Today Show
The Today Show always goes all out for Halloween and this year proved to be no different.
Halloween has finally arrived and with it comes the event of the season: TODAY’s Halloween extravaganza — and this year it is Kellyoke @kellyclarkson @KellyClarksonTV themed!
Take a look at all the behind-the-scenes moments and the prep it took to make it happen 🧡 pic.twitter.com/9zQZCOGuc9
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 31, 2023
This time, the hosts’ theme was “Kellyoke” in honor of The Kelly Clarkson Show’s move to New York.
TODAY reports that all of the anchors got into it including Carson Daly, Craig Melvin, Dylan Dreyer, Willie Geist, Peter Alexander, Laura Jarrett, Jenna Bush Hager, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones and Savannah Guthrie.
As always the group put on performances for TODAY watchers in the Plaza at Rockefeller Center including Savannah Guthrie peforming as Taylor Swift.
Al Roker as Lionel Richie…
Sheinelle Jones as Diana Ross…
Dylan Dreyer as Pink…
Hoda Kotb as Cher…
and Craig Melvin as MC Hammer.
Hit the flip for more Halloween looks from your fave morning show hosts.
Alex Holly, Good Day Philly
Alex Holly of Philadelphia’s Good Day Philly strapped on some skates and decided to do it like Usher at his Vegas residency.
Unfortunately, she nearly fell, but the always creatively costumed anchor took it in stride.
Continue Slideshow
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
Killed It! The BEST Halloween Costumes (So Far)
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
H-U, You Know! A Gallery Of Mecca Mesmerizers Who Turned Heads At Howard’s Homecoming
-
Sunny Or Grey, They Gon’ Slay! A Gallery Of Skegee Stunners Slaying & Parlaying At Homecoming
-
Dwight Howard Admits To Meeting Man For Hook-Up But Denies Forcing Him Into Threesome Amid Sexual Assault Allegations
-
Baby Mama Karma: Chrisean Rock Drags Summer Walker's '3 F****g Kids, No Man, & BBL' After Singer Defends TikTok Impersonation
-
Tenn Out Of Tenn: A Gallery Of Tennessee State Stunners Who Slayyyed At Homecoming
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.