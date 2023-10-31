Bossip Video
1 of 7

Host Halloween Costumes

Source: SHERRI / DEBMAR-MERCURY

As today’s Halloween holiday continues, America’s morning show hosts are continuing to entertain the masses by showcasing epic costumes parodying your fave celebs.

Sherri Shepherd Halloween

Source: SHERRI / DEBMAR-MERCURY

The Talk: Halloween

Source: Sonja Flemming / CBS

From Jennifer Hudson’s homage to a rap superstar to Sherri Shepherd’s EPIC Beyoncé-themed show, check out this year’s hottest Halloween costumes from America’s morning show hosts.

Tamron Hall Show

Source: ABC / Jeff Neira

Jennifer Hudson

The Jennifer Hudson Show

Source: Chris Millard / Warner Bros.

Jennifer Hudson got “Supa Dupa Fly” for the Halloween episode of her show. The songstress/host dressed as Missy Elliott for The Jennifer Hudson Show “Hip Hop Halloween” edition, celebrating 50 Years of Hip Hop. Guests included singer/rapper Coi Leray and legendary Sheila E.

A press release notes that at one point in the show, the talk show host performed a tribute performance to Missy who will become the first female rapper inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The Jennifer Hudson Show x Halloween

Source: Chris Millard / Warner Bros.

The Jennifer Hudson Show x Halloween

Source: Chris Millard / Warner Bros.

The Jennifer Hudson Show

Source: Chris Millard / Warner Bros.

Jennifer Hudson Honors Missy Elliott and 50 Years of Hip-Hop for Halloween:

Coi Leray on Opening for Beyoncé and Going All Out for Halloween:

How Sheila E. Won Prince’s Epic Costume Party:

J.Hud isn’t the only host who got into the Halloween spirit, hit the flip to see how Sherri Shepherd celebrated Halloween this year.

Sherri Shepherd Halloween

Source: SHERRI / DEBMAR-MERCURY

Sherri Shepherd

Sherri Shepherd dedicated her entire show to Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour in a series of extravagant looks.

Sherri Shepherd Halloween

Source: SHERRI / DEBMAR-MERCURY

Sherri Shepherd Halloween

Source: SHERRI / DEBMAR-MERCURY

Sherri recreated six of King Bey’s looks from her tour including Bey’s bee-inspired Mugler catsuit, and her custom Ivy Park jersey complete with Bey’s signature chrome hat. At one point she was also joined by her producer Jawn Murray who dressed as Jay Z alongside Chef Kadea Brown.

Sherri Shepherd Halloween

Source: SHERRI / DEBMAR-MERCURY

Sherri Shepherd Halloween

Source: SHERRI / DEBMAR-MERCURY

Sherri Shepherd Halloween

Source: SHERRI / DEBMAR-MERCURY

Sherri Shepherd Halloween

Source: SHERRI / DEBMAR-MERCURY

She also wore a replica of Beyoncé’s glittery LOEWE bodysuit complete with the signature black hands and red nails.

Sherri Shepherd Halloween

Source: SHERRI / DEBMAR-MERCURY

In addition to tributing Bey, Sherri paid homage to Blue Ivy ad. brought out a lookalike onstage before Blue Ivy’s grandma Ms. Tina stopped by as the show’s guest.

Sherri Shepherd Halloween

Source: SHERRI / DEBMAR-MERCURY

Sherri Shepherd Halloween

Source: SHERRI / DEBMAR-MERCURY

Too cute!

Hit the flip for more Halloween looks from your fave morning show hosts.

Tamron Hall hosted a Hall-O-Ween extravaganza episode of Tamron Hall.

Tamron Hall Show

Source: ABC / Jeff Neira

Tamron Hall Show

Source: ABC / Jeff Neira

Tamron Hall Show

Source: ABC / Jeff Neira

Tamron Hall Show

Source: ABC / Jeff Neira

The host dressed as Dorothy for the occasion alongside the Broadway cast of The Wiz.

Tamron Hall Show

Source: ABC / Jeff Neira

She was also joined by Deborah Cox who performed “Believe In Yourself.”

 

Tamron Hall Show

Source: ABC / Jeff Neira

Tamron Hall Show

Source: ABC / Jeff Neira

Tamron Hall Show

Source: ABC / Jeff Neira

Hit the flip for more Halloween looks from your fave morning show hosts.

CBS’ The Talk had a Halloween Palooza today!

The Talk: Halloween

Source: Sonja Flemming / CBS

A press release reports that all five hosts transformed into “today’s hottest music superstars on a special augmented reality set made to feel like a huge outdoor music venue.”

The Talk: Halloween

Source: Sonja Flemming / CBS

Check out their costumes below!

 

Amanda Kloots – Taylor Swift

The Talk: Halloween

Source: Sonja Flemming / CBS

Natalie Morales – Olivia Rodrigo

The Talk: Halloween

Source: Sonja Flemming / CBS

Jerry O’Connell – Post Malone

The Talk: Halloween

Source: Sonja Flemming / CBS

Sheryl Underwood – Beyoncé

The Talk: Halloween

Source: Sonja Flemming / CBS

Akbar Gbajabiamila – Jay-Z

Akbar Gbajabiamila - Jay-Z / The Talk/ CBS

Source: Sonja Flemming / CBS

Special guest JoJo Siwa – Pink

The Talk: Halloween

Source: Sonja Flemming / CBS

Hit the flip for more Halloween looks from your fave morning show hosts.

The Today Show


The Today Show always goes all out for Halloween and this year proved to be no different.

This time, the hosts’ theme was “Kellyoke” in honor of The Kelly Clarkson Show’s move to New York.

TODAY reports that all of the anchors got into it including Carson Daly, Craig Melvin, Dylan Dreyer, Willie Geist, Peter Alexander, Laura Jarrett, Jenna Bush Hager, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones and Savannah Guthrie.

As always the group put on performances for TODAY watchers in the Plaza at Rockefeller Center including Savannah Guthrie peforming as Taylor Swift.

Al Roker as Lionel Richie…

Sheinelle Jones as Diana Ross…

Dylan Dreyer as Pink…

Hoda Kotb as Cher…

and Craig Melvin as MC Hammer.

Hit the flip for more Halloween looks from your fave morning show hosts.

Alex Holly, Good Day Philly

Alex Holly of Philadelphia’s Good Day Philly strapped on some skates and decided to do it like Usher at his Vegas residency.

Unfortunately, she nearly fell, but the always creatively costumed anchor took it in stride.

Continue Slideshow

PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
1234567
Categories: Spotted
POPULAR STORIES

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.