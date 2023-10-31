As today’s Halloween holiday continues, America’s morning show hosts are continuing to entertain the masses by showcasing epic costumes parodying your fave celebs.

From Jennifer Hudson’s homage to a rap superstar to Sherri Shepherd’s EPIC Beyoncé-themed show, check out this year’s hottest Halloween costumes from America’s morning show hosts.

We are loving the Halloween energy everywhere this morning! 🧡 pic.twitter.com/bf21v2AxCc — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 31, 2023

Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson got “Supa Dupa Fly” for the Halloween episode of her show. The songstress/host dressed as Missy Elliott for The Jennifer Hudson Show “Hip Hop Halloween” edition, celebrating 50 Years of Hip Hop. Guests included singer/rapper Coi Leray and legendary Sheila E.

Now look who it be #halloween pic.twitter.com/MmtV3gPwPV — The Jennifer Hudson Show (@JHudShow) October 31, 2023

A press release notes that at one point in the show, the talk show host performed a tribute performance to Missy who will become the first female rapper inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Jennifer Hudson Honors Missy Elliott and 50 Years of Hip-Hop for Halloween:

Coi Leray on Opening for Beyoncé and Going All Out for Halloween:

How Sheila E. Won Prince’s Epic Costume Party:

J.Hud isn’t the only host who got into the Halloween spirit, hit the flip to see how Sherri Shepherd celebrated Halloween this year.