Are you ready for The Marvels?

The Marvels director Nia DaCosta was the latest Black woman to save the day during a solo press tour that culminated with back-to-back special premiere events in Vegas and LA.

The history-making filmmaker commanded the carpet before joining Kevin Feige, executive producers Mary Livanos and Jonathan Schwartz, and composer Laura Karpman to celebrate the film’s release with excited fans.

Directly across from the rooftop event, fans experienced the debut of a first-of-its-kind activation featuring an 11-story high content piece showing Goose the Flerken displayed on the outside of MSG’s new immersive entertainment venue, Sphere.

Celebrating a collaboration with Autodesk and their suite of industry-leading Design and Make visual effects tools, the special piece—where Vegas will see Goose with her tentacles on full display—will be shown from November 7-13.

A day later, Marvel Studios took over the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood for another special screening event with a super-powered surprise.

In one of the first major post-strike moments, Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel) surprised fans and introduced the film alongside director Nia DaCosta and composer Laura Karpman.

In The Marvels, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence.

But things quickly swerve left when her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole that entangles her powers with Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau.

Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as The Marvels.

Directed by DaCosta, the buzzy ensemble film stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Samuel L. Jackson, Zawe Ashton, and Park Seo-joon.

The Marvels is now playing in theaters across the multiverse and beyond.