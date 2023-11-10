Bossip Video

Belle Collective is back and one of the Mississippi stunners is giving BOSSIP insight into her big baby news that will be showcased on the OWN show.

“You really have to trust God’s timing!” said the radio personality.

The Jackson-based crew is returning tonight at 9/8 C and this episode will be extra special for Tambra Cherie.

The Jackson-based beauty will be shown detailing her pregnancy journey alongside her longtime love Demond.

The host/television personality has been open about living through fertility struggles that led to her having to have 39 uterine fibroids removed and now she’s sharing her first-time motherhood journey with fans.

“I never thought in a million years that this would actually be televised but now I know everything happens for a reason and you really have to trust God’s timing,” Cherie who froze her embryos and eggs after her second fibroid surgery told BOSSIP’s Managing Editor Dani Canada. “That’s the only reason I can think of, I’m thankful that I have this memory because it is documented on television, you will be able to see me walk through it. It’s a journey but I”m thankful, I’m blessed, and more importantly, I hope it gives them hope.”

She continued,

“Sometimes I’m like, ‘Wow, I still can’t believe it’ I look at ultrasounds and I can’t believe it, I look at my baby and I can’t believe it!”

In addition to speaking on her pregnancy, Tambra told BOSSIP that in forthcoming episodes we’ll see her interacting with her “coworkers”, “castmates” and “friends”, that includes Lateshia Pearson, Marie Hamilton-Abston, Aikisha Holly-Colon, Latrice Rogers, and Sophia O. Williams aka “Sogucci” and her good girlfriend Latrice Rogers.

In earlier episodes, Latrice said that she and Tambra were “public enemy number 1 and number 2” amongst the Belles but luckily the Goddess Locks founder has Tambra in her corner who thinks she’s misunderstood.

“You really can’t get the entire scope,” said Tambra. “Sometimes we film for three or four hours and you’re gonna take 60 seconds and you’re gonna take the juiciest sixty seconds and I do believe she is misunderstood. “Latrice, she’s a boss girl,” she added. “And she’s going to hold her own.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Tambra noted that the rest of the season is full of surprises as we see “everyday women that go through things in life,” and she’s excited to continue to share a message of hope.

“Through this story and this journey, I just want to inspire other women, help other women, and give women hope,” she told BOSSIP. “I receive the messages that I get online, girl, that is priceless to me! That is how I know there is a purpose in everything that I go through.”