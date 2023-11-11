Black Cake Explores Family Mysteries & Murder

Hulu’s Black Cake is dazzling watchers who can’t stop streaming the multilayered murder mystery series. Spanning across stunning locations and generations, Black Cake is based on The New York Times-bestselling book by Charmaine Wilkerson and centers around “a runaway bride named Conventina a.k.a. Covey who disappears and is feared drowned or a fugitive on the run for her husband’s murder in the late 1960s.”

In present-day California, a widow named Eleanor Bennett loses her battle with cancer and rocks the world of her adult children, Byron and Benny, from the grave. Eleanor leaves her offspring a jumpdrive with audio recordings featuring her real origin story, one she kept secret. Throughout the series, she unravels her world little by little and there’s talk about black cake, something that’s especially symbolic to her story.

The show stars Mia Isaac, Adrienne Warren, Chipo Chung, Ashley Thomas, Lashay Anderson, Faith Alabi, Glynn Turman, Ahmed Eljah, Simon Wan, and Sonita Henry.

Black Cake, from Marissa Jo Cerar, Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Films, and Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment, premiered Wednesday, November 1 exclusively on Hulu.

