Atlanta was recently teeming with #BlackGirlMagic during a fun-filled summit centered around being a safe space for young Black women, girls, and gender-expansive youth.

The 2023 ESSENCE Girls United Disruptor Summit returned to Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, November 11 to celebrate all aspects of the Black experience focused on Zillenials and shine a light on those who are working to break the mold.

A press release reports that Rechelle Dennis (Girls United Co-Founder & Lead) kicked off the festivities by welcoming attendees to the summit before passing the mic to host Rachel Jackson, who introduced the impressive lineup of talent including a panel discussion between sister-duo Jordyn and Jodie Woods.

The stylish stunners looked almost identical in their black and white ensembles and outlined to GU Summit attendees what it means to work together.

Their panel was followed by a live taping with the season 5 cast of “If Not for My Girls” with BIA, Muni Long, and Pretty Vee.

and a session on all things fashion and creativity with fashion designers Torianna Breaux and Aleali May.

The event also featured popular stage appearances from internet sensation Aliyah’s Interlude, comedian Yung BBQ, and celebrity music engineer Brandra Ringo and offered dynamic programming moments like “On Strike” by McDonald’s with Kenyatta Victoria, Marley Dias, Kamarie Brown, J. Simmone,

and Danielle Wright.

The event attracted a number of celebrities and influencers interested in getting a look at the summit firsthand.

Seen on the scene was ESSENCE Ventures President & CEO Caroline Wanga who hosted the “Disrupt or Be Disrupted” panel and posed with Bia and Pretty Vee…

as well as TM Twins Taneeyah & Meniyah, Digital Creators and influencers…

Phreshy, Influencer, Celebrity Publicist…

Karma Bridges, Executive Producer of Netflix’s Karma’s World, Anisa Brenee, media personality, Tatiyana Blood, celebrity talent manager, DJ Tootz, Twin DJ Duo, social media influencers and Kayla Rivera, Latinx and entertainment blogger.

A press release notes that throughout the day, guests took advantage of interactive elements including speed mentorship sessions, a tooth gem station, photoactivation presented by Coca-Cola® Zero Sugar, airbrush tattoos, and enjoyed a closing performance from Mariah The Scientist.

Guests also shopped and supported a mix of Black-owned businesses at the Soko Marketplace including the Simply Fearless Brand.

