Teyonah Parris’ character Monica Rambeau answers Nick Fury’s call for “black girl magic” in the final trailer for The Marvels.

After numerous delays, Marvel Studios will finally release The Marvels on November 10. We have been dying to see more of Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau and the wait is almost over.

During Monday Night Football Marvel unleashed one final trailer for the film with Teyonah on full display. The latest trailer pulls from Avengers: Endgame featuring Tony Stark and Captain America. The trailer features Thanos repeating his iconic line about his work being “inevitable” and surprisingly Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie makes a cameo.

According to IMDb, the movie will focus on the universe being destabilized leading to a wormhole opening. This causes Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel to have her powers entangled with those of Monica Rambeau and Kamala Khan.

One of the best moments in the new trailer features Nick Fury requesting Monic to fly and when she asks how he responds with “black girl magic.”

From the looks of it, Nick and Monica’s relationship will be a heavy focus in the movie and if you watched 2021’s WandaVision, you’ll remember it ended with Fury requesting her presence in space.

As always, Marvel leakers have promised the film will push the overall plot of the Marvel universe forward and we’re hoping that that’s true.

You can watch the final trailer for The Marvels below.