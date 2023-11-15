Bossip Video

Happy Humpday! We’re just a day away from the season finale of Keke Wyatt’s World!

We’re excited to share an exclusive sneak preview clip from Thursday’s all-new episode of Keke Wyatt’s World! — which just so happens to be the show’s season finale! In the clip below, Rahjah sits down with Lorna and Papa to discuss how previous issues with Lorna always causing a scene came to a bubble and the birthday party. Check out the clip below:

Rahjah was not playing any games. Also we know it’s hard to change people who are kind of set in their ways but it seemed like Lorna was immediately on the defense and didn’t even hear Rahjah completely out before she started injecting her own personal issues etc. Do you think any good will come of this conversation or will it just drive a bigger wedge between Lorna and Rahjah?

Here’s what else to expect from Thursday’s season finale of Keke Wyatt’s World:

In “End Of The Road,” in the season finale, Lorna and Rahjah try to hash things out. Keke releases new music with a singles release party and a very special guest attends. Drae and Keke’s relationship comes to a head and they must make a big decision.

The season finale of Keke Wyatt’s World airs Thursday November 16 at 9pm EST on WeTV. Will you be watching?