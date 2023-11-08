Bossip Video

Happy Hump Day! We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of Keke Wyatt’s World.

We’ve got an exclusive clip from Thursday’s all-new episode of Keke Wyatt’s World for your viewing pleasure. In the clip below Keke talks to her mom about how she’s upset with Drae for launching his product before hers. She also does not want her mom going to the launch party.

Check out the clip below:

Dang… Keke is doing a lot. It seems kinda unfair to us that Drae has to hold off from his launch event just because Keke wasn’t ready to launch her baby products. And how about her not wanting to support his event OR even have her mom support him? Is it selfish or was it disloyal for him to put his event before hers?

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

In “Clash Of The Titans,” The fallout from the fight between Lorna and Rahjah has Keke caught in the middle and Rahjah doesn’t see a way back. Bella and Keke share a birthday party. Keke feels slighted by Drae’s new business venture and this could be it for their partnership.

The all-new episode of Keke Wyatt’s World airs Thursday, November 9 at 9pm EST on WeTV.

Will you be watching?