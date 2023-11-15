Bossip Video

A #MAFS husband and wife are discussing possibly expanding their family and BOSSIP’s got your exclusive first look at their conversation.

During tonight’s episode of Married At First Sight airing at 8/7 c on Lifetime, viewers will see Lauren and Orion continuing their honeymoon. The couple is getting along well, bonding over bonnets and having interesting conversations about their respective cultures.

At one point, Lauren even let Orion, who has Navajo heritage, watch her lay down her edges after he inquisitively asked to see the process.

Now as they continue their vacay in Mexico, Lauren and Orion are already reflecting on potentially becoming parents.

#MAFS Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip from tonight’s new episode of #MAFS, Lauren and Orion are chatting about their future family planning. Lauren is adamant that she only wants to carry one child but is open to adopting more.

Orion is on board with the idea and says he already sees motherly qualities within his wife.

“I think you’d make a great mother,” says the #MAFS husband. “And honestly I say that confidently despite knowing you for as short as I have. You’re very warm, you have a very warm aura about you.”

As for Lauren, she’s happy that things are going well and she feels reassured in their union after having the discussion.

“I get that we don’t need to plan everything out right now but it’s nice to hear,” she says.

Take an exclusive look below.

A new episode of #MAFS airs TONIGHT, Wednesday, November 15 at 8/7 c on Lifetime!