Bossip Video

Draymond Green is always ready for some f**k s#!t and last night during a game against Rudy Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Golden State Warriors’ mercurial baller’s watch was set to f**k s#!t o’clock.

If you’re an NBA fan, then you know what type of time Draymond Green is on. Hell, at this point in his career, even if you don’t watch a single minute of basketball, you likely know how he gets down as his not-so-stellar reputation proceeds him.

It didn’t take long for the Notorious D.R.A.Y. to get active as it was about 90 seconds into the first quarter with a 0-0 score when all hell broke loose. Klay Thompson and Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels got into an entanglement of the non-Pinkett-Smith variety and as players began to intervene to break it up, Green put Gobert into the type of chokehold that police have been banned from using.

Peep the video below.

Play

When the smoke cleared, Green, Thompson, and McDaniels were all ejected which marked the second ejection in as many games for Green who was also tossed from a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday.

According to a Bleacher Report article, Gobert spoke his piece about the fracas after the T-Wolves’ 104-101 victory.

“It was a long time, and if he knew how to choke it could have been way worse. His intention was to take me out.”

That said, Gobert wanted to make clear, in the most petty way possible, that he never feared for his life or safety while under Green’s cowardly cobra clutch.

“The choke wasn’t good enough. Yeah, it wasn’t enough for me to really have to [go to sleep]. But he tried. He tried really hard, but it wasn’t good enough to where I felt like I was really in danger of falling asleep or something like that.”

According to ESPN, Green will serve a 5-game suspension for his “clown behavior” as Gobert describes it, or “escalating an on-court altercation”, as the league describes it.

We would say that this should teach Draymond a lesson but he’s long proved that lessons are something that he’s clearly incapable of learning.