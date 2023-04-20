Bossip Video

WHOSE MANS IS THIS?!?

Draymond Green has found himself once again in the middle of a sports drama at a crucial point in the NBA season when his team needs him most. During game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals, Green got into a…kerfuffle with the Sacramento Kings’ Domantas Sabonis in which he stomped on Sabonis’ chest after Sabonis grabbed his leg. Referees issued a technical foul to Sabonis and ejected Green from the game with a flagrant 2 foul. Before leaving the floor, Draymon went full WWE.

There is a multiversal dimension where Draymond does his antics and gets away with it. Unfortunately for him, this ain’t that universe. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was actually in the building watching the game and got a front row seat to the shenanigans show.

It shouldn’t surprise you that people are outraged. You shouldn’t be surprised at who is outraged.

For those who aren’t avid basketball fans, this isn’t Draymond’s first ride at the reel-it-in rodeo. Most will remember the 1-game suspension he was issued during the 2016 Finals for hitting LeBron James in the royal jewels. What most of Draymond’s caped crusaders don’t realize is that he was not suspended for the act alone as a league executive explains via Yahoo! Sports:

“While Draymond Green’s actions in Game Four do not merit a suspension as a standalone act, the number of flagrant points he has earned triggers a suspension for Game Five,” then-executive vice president of basketball operations Kiki VanDeWeghe wrote in a statement.

It is what it is. No one likes a stupid game more than Draymond Green and at this point in his career he has won plenty of stupid prizes.