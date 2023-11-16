Bossip Video

Kanye West once rapped, “I say ‘f**k the police’, that’s how I treat ’em,” and while his descent into MAGA lunacy might have tainted a lot of the bars that he was once championed for, this one has endured the test of time.

The longevity of Ye’s rebellious sentiment is not found in the fact that they are song lyrics from one of his biggest hits “All Falls Down” but in the fact that police have consistently provided ample reasons to despise their very existence. Sure, maybe not all cops are bad cops, but there are so many terrible human beings wearing badges and blue that it is fruitless to celebrate any of the state’s violent arbiters of abuse.

Today’s example of sh***y cops comes from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg area of North Carolina where a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer was caught on camera repeatedly and viciously punching a defenseless Black woman. According to WCNC, the woman and another man were being arrested after they were seen smoking marijuana (something that officers should have just ignored because who the f**k really cares about weed smoke) after clocking out of the shift at a Bojangles restaurant.

Upon being approached, police say that the woman punched an officer in the face and a scuffle ensued. However, the woman was quickly subdued and held down by FOUR grown a** cops. That didn’t stop the officer in question from delivering 10 closed-fist punches and seven knee strikes in order to “gain compliance.” Peep the video below.

This footage may be triggering, please take stock of your mental health before you decide to proceed.

In the wake of the clip going viral on various social media platforms, the CMPD took to X, formerly Twitter, to release a statement of justification showing support for their boy in blue.

Soon after this statement was released, CMPD Police Chief Johnny Jennings posted some words of his own, likely with the ridiculous hope of calming the agitated and incensed public response.

The unidentified woman was ultimately charged with assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana. The man she was with has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana.

We will update this story as more information becomes available to the public.