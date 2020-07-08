MAGA? Anti-Vaccine? Anti-Abortion?! The 12 Wildest, Most Bizarre Moments From Kanye West’s Four-Hour Rant On Running For President

Kanye West has been on some other s*** for a while now. He’s been rocking the MAGA hat for damn near five years, touted his newfound political clout and alienated a bunch of friends in his life. Oh, also, he’s become a gospel artist. So there’s that.

As you know, he recently announced his bid for presidency, even though he’s super late and is ineligible for ballots in at least six states. We don’t even know if he’s officially even filled ANY paperwork.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION”

Now, he’s gone to Forbes to deliver a bizarre, newsworthy four-hour long interview about having COVID, Wakanda, and registering to vote…finally.

Hit the flip for the 12 wildest moments from the circus.