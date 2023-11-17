Bossip Video

The world’s number-one-selling Canadian whisky brand recently tapped an aesthetic-appreciating aficionado for a night of elegant sips and serves.

On Tuesday, celebrity interior designer Adair Curtis hosted a guided tasting experience and dinner in Santa Monica to celebrate Crown Royal’s newest luxury expression Crown Royal 30, the second evolution of the Extra Rare series.

Source: Getty Images For Crown Royal / Getty

During the evening attended by the likes of Curtis’ husband Jason Bolden and Obsidianworks co-founder Chad Easterling, guests savored and sampled a variety of Crown Royal spirits that culminated with Crown Royal 30, the brand’s most aged and complex blend to date.

The exquisite liquid which features velvety notes of orchard fruits complemented by creamy vanilla, was introduced in detail by Crown Royal Director of Whiskey Engagement Stephen Wilson who took guests on an immersive journey and noted Crown Royal 30’s blending in the brand’s famed Coffey still, one of the few of its kind operating in North America.

Ahead of the intimate tasting held in an elegant environment that featured florals, craft cocktails, and a vinyl-spinning DJ, Adair Curtis told BOSSIP that he was excited for guests to fully savor the whiskey that represents quality, craftsmanship, and the joy of cherishing moments.

“I’m intentional and I try to be intentional with my time,” said Curtis. “I try to be present in every moment just to really savor it. And I think the true luxury, the only real luxury we have left is time. And because it’s so fleeting, we want to experience moments and cherish every drop, every single drop out of every moment. And so tonight we are going to do that.”

“We’re going to take it slow, and we’re going to enjoy some really great food,” he added ahead of the night’s dinner of lamb shoulder, Za’atar crusted Branzino, and pomegranate peppercorn glazed chicken. “And it’s going to be exceptional.”

Curtis went on to stress the importance of celebrating life’s finer intricacies, something he wanted to be the theme of the event.

“The world is absolutely bonkers and we want to have moments where we can just lift things up, celebrate, and have fine moments,” Curtis told BOSSIP “It’s the holiday season. And so we are about to go and be with our loved ones and the people that we’ve chosen to do life with. And I think that those moments are important.” “In the same way we make and hold space for sad times and things that we don’t really care for and are downers, there’s so many moments that are not downers so we should take those moments and create more of them,” he added. “That’s what we’re doing here tonight, creating one of those moments.”

Ultimately the interior designer shared with BOSSIP his hopes for the Crown Royal 30-centered night of epicurean indulgence.

“I really do hope that our guests experience how special of a moment it is,” said Curtis who’s working on new television projects with his husband. “I really want our guests to walk away having celebrated in the moment that we helped create together. And then also, I’m all about a personal takeaway and a key takeaway. And I know that everyone is going to leave and get something to take away to be able to remember the moment by.” “And so that’s it,” he added. “Good times, good vibes only.”

-dani canada