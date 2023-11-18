Bossip Video

Amber Rose is an open book when it comes to discussing her work on OnlyFans and she doesn’t shy away from the topic, even when chatting with her precocious preteen son, Sebastian Taylor.

On Nov. 14, Rose, 40, made an appearance on the No Jumper Podcast where she revealed that she often talks to her eldest son about her OnlyFans account in a way that is appropriate for the youngster.

“I wouldn’t say that I volunteer information to my children, but Bash isn’t stupid,” the star explained. “He has the Internet, and I got to say he’s a really smart, funny kid, so he’ll be like, ‘Mom, I have an OnlyFans too.'”

After letting out a cute chuckle, Rose, who shares 10-year-old Sebastian with rapper Wiz Khalifa, reassured No Jumper hosts Adam22 and Lena The Plug that her son didn’t have an OnlyFans account and was just kidding.

“But if Bash was sitting right here, you’d think you’re talking to an 18-year-old kid. He cracks jokes because he’s just a smart, funny kid.”

The Slut Walker founder revealed that her 10-year-old son could care less about the raunchy pictures that she posts on the risqué platform. For a cool $9.99, users can subscribe to the Rose Bud leader’s profile to see the celeb display her copious cakes and thick curves front and center.

“I taught him from a very early age that you cannot tell women what to do with their bodies. That’s it. So, if a girl is on OnlyFans and she’s making money off her feet pictures or if guys are stupid enough to buy pictures and videos of girls, let the girl make the money.”

The former video vixen added during her No Jumper Podcast appearance, “Listen, you can’t hide anything. You can’t hide anything from your children nowadays. If you do try to do that, they will go somewhere else and get misinformed. At the end of the day, sex is natural. It’s a natural thing and people do it.”

During an interview on Emily Ratajkowski’s High Low podcast in February, Rose revealed that Sebastian put one of his friends in check for insulting people who create content on OnlyFans.