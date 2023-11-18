Amber Rose is an open book when it comes to discussing her work on OnlyFans and she doesn’t shy away from the topic, even when chatting with her precocious preteen son, Sebastian Taylor.
On Nov. 14, Rose, 40, made an appearance on the No Jumper Podcast where she revealed that she often talks to her eldest son about her OnlyFans account in a way that is appropriate for the youngster.
“I wouldn’t say that I volunteer information to my children, but Bash isn’t stupid,” the star explained. “He has the Internet, and I got to say he’s a really smart, funny kid, so he’ll be like, ‘Mom, I have an OnlyFans too.'”
“But if Bash was sitting right here, you’d think you’re talking to an 18-year-old kid. He cracks jokes because he’s just a smart, funny kid.”
The Slut Walker founder revealed that her 10-year-old son could care less about the raunchy pictures that she posts on the risqué platform. For a cool $9.99, users can subscribe to the Rose Bud leader’s profile to see the celeb display her copious cakes and thick curves front and center.
“I taught him from a very early age that you cannot tell women what to do with their bodies. That’s it. So, if a girl is on OnlyFans and she’s making money off her feet pictures or if guys are stupid enough to buy pictures and videos of girls, let the girl make the money.”
The former video vixen added during her No Jumper Podcast appearance, “Listen, you can’t hide anything. You can’t hide anything from your children nowadays. If you do try to do that, they will go somewhere else and get misinformed. At the end of the day, sex is natural. It’s a natural thing and people do it.”
During an interview on Emily Ratajkowski’s High Low podcast in February, Rose revealed that Sebastian put one of his friends in check for insulting people who create content on OnlyFans.
“‘Bro, you can’t say that,’” Seb told his buddy, according to the star. “‘You have to let a woman do what she wants with her body. That’s not cool. You can’t do that.’”
She also revealed that she discussed the topic of periods with her son as early as 2 years old.
“Anytime I use the bathroom [since] my son was 2, 3 years old, he’ll be like, ‘Mommy, do you need a tampon? Do you need a pad, Mommy? I’ll go in a drawer and get it for you,’” she added. “I’ve told him about everything.”
Watch a clip from the episode below.
In addition to Sebastian, Rose is also a proud mom to 4-year-old son Slash Electric Alexander Edwards, whom she shares with ex Alexander “AE” Edwards.
What do you think of her parenting philosophy?
-
Fashion Icon Honoree Serena Williams Takes Center Stage At The 2023 CFDA Awards
-
'Fashion Killa' Writer Sowmya Krishnamurthy Talks Lil Kim's Style Influence And The KanYe Interview That Did Not Happen
-
Who Wins The Jollof Wars? #SavorTheCulture Gets A Taste Of Senegal's OG Recipe From Brooklyn's Café Rue Dix
-
Front Row It Girls Teyana Taylor, Karrueche And Coco Jones Support Phillip Lim's Return To The Runway
-
If Lewks Could Kill: La La, Coco Jones, Marsai Martin, Doechii, Jordyn Woods And More Attend Sergio Hudson's NYFW Show
-
Small Doses: Lynae Vanee Talks Parking Lot Pimpin' and the 2024 Election
-
Rant The Runway: Doja Cat Dragged Victoria's Secret, Saying Her Dress For Their NYFW Fashion Show 'Ransacked My Sh*t'
-
Cardi B Graces The Cover Of Vogue México & Promises A Solo Project Is Coming Soon
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.