A new report claims that over 400 patients may have been exposed to HIV and hepatitis after visits at Massachusetts’ Salem Hospital.

Being admitted to the hospital or simply being there can take a mental toll not only on you, but your loved ones, and coming home safe and sound is a luxury some may never appreciate until it happens to them In Massachusetts, that luxury has unfortunately turned into a nightmare for a staggering number of people. According to ABC News, an onsite investigation by the Massachusetts Public Health Department revealed potential exposures to blood-borne pathogens including HIV, hepatitis B, and hepatitis C at Salem Hospital.

According to NBC News, the hospital learned about the exposures earlier this year that allegedly happened over two years. The procedures and processes have reportedly been fixed since the discovery happened and the hospital has contacted 450 patients who had an endoscopy to let them know they may have been exposed.

“The safety of our patients is our highest priority, and we have undertaken multiple corrective actions in response to this event. We sincerely apologize to those who have been impacted and we remain committed to delivering high-quality, compassionate health care to our community,” the statement continued. “Salem Hospital has notified all potentially impacted patients, set up a clinician-staffed hotline to answer questions, and we are providing them with free screening and any necessary support,” the statement added. “There is no evidence to date of any infections resulting from this incident.”

Every patient who was potentially exposed will receive free follow-up care along with testing. So far none of the tests have come back positive. Hopefully, they also give mental health resources to the patients or their pain and suffering amid this ordeal.