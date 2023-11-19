Bossip Video

An unidentified Maine man who won the BIG Mega Millions jackpot is suing the mother of his daughter after she allegedly violated a non-disclosure agreement about his history-making win. Back in January, a man who’s keeping his identity a secret bought a lottery ticket at Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon and won the $1.35 billion prize.

After winning he reportedly opted to get a one-time, lump-sum payment of $723,564,144 before taxes and accepted his winnings anonymously.

PEOPLE reports that following his win, he swore the mother of his daughter to secrecy in an NDA that required her to keep quiet about his big bucks through June 1, 2032. Unfortunately for the winner, he discovered that the woman violated the NDA and told several people including his parents about his massive payday.

He’s now suing her for breaking his trust and he wants her to cough up some cash.

In his lawsuit, Doe alleges “one or more telephone communications” happened with his parents in September discussing his earnings. He also added that his sister somehow found out about his lottery winnings thanks to the lady’s chatty patty behavior.

“As a result of Defendant’s unauthorized disclosures, John Doe has suffered irreparable injury, and there is immediate and imminent danger that John Doe will continue to suffer irreparable injury for which there is no adequate remedy at law,” the suit claims.

PEOPLE adds that the mystery winner wants a judge to force the woman to name all of the people she told his business to and pay him at least $100,000 for each time she gossiped.

With the holidays approaching it’s going to be awkward at the dinner table and unfortunately for the lotto winner, the expectations for Christmas presents are higher than ever.