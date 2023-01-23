Bossip Video

On Jay-Z‘s semi-swan song “Encore” there is a refrain that says, “Now what the hell are you waiting for?!?” and those lyrics have been reverberating in our minds ever since we read this story.

Remember last summer when the Mega Millions lottery jackpot got up to over $2 billion after 41 drawings of not having a winner? Well, eventually someone did buy a winning ticket but based on a new story from KTLA, that someone may not even know that they are the owner of ten figures worth of dead presidents. The big winning ticket was sold at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, California but as of the time of this writing, no winner has come forward to claim their prize!

Can you imagine hoping, praying, and wishing for a win and then just completely forgetting that you played? Or worse, losing the ticket?! California has varying windows of time for winners to claim their prizes, in this case, the winner has one year to come forward with the winning ticket. Right now, there are 287 days remaining on the clock so while the unknown billionaire has some time, there are literally one billion reasons (after taxes) to hurry the F**K up!

