Sean “Diddy” Combs was spotted for the first time since settling Cassie’s explosive lawsuit against him.
In new photos obtained by Page Six, the music mogul appeared to be both stressed and upset as he was seen sitting outside of his home in Miami on Saturday.
As the Bad Boy Records founder sat with his chief of staff, Kristina Khorram, he seemed all sorts of distraught as he hid his face with his hands. At one point in the spotting, according to the outlet, Khorram showed Diddy something on her phone before the musician decided to lie down on the outdoor couch. He was also spotted taking a long phone call as he paced around his estate.
These pictures mark the first time the rapper has been spotted publicly since his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura filed her lawsuit on Thursday, alleging he abused her mentally and physically throughout their 10-year relationship.
A mere 24 hours after the lawsuit was filed, both parties agreed to a settlement. But, despite shutting down this lawsuit with the quickness, Diddy’s legal team insists that the producer still maintains his innocence.
“Just so we’re clear, a decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing,” Combs’ lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, said in a statement. “Mr. Combs’ decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best.”
This comes following statements from Cassie and Diddy after settling the suit, with both parties expressing their gratitude in being able to resolve the matter so quickly.
I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control,” Cassie said in her statement following the settlement. “I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support.”
Diddy also issued a statement, saying: “We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love.”
