Aubrey O’Day and Dawn Richard, former Danity Kane members , have spoken out in support of Cassie, following her lawsuit against their ex-manager, Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura filed a lawsuit against the music mogul on Thursday, which alleges her ex-boyfriend spent years abusing her while she was signed to his record label. After meeting Diddy when she was only 19, the singer claims her then-boyfriend began controlling her through a “lifestyle of excessive alcohol and substance abuse” in addition to mental and physical harm.

Following news of this bombshell lawsuit, two other women who were signed to Diddy’s Bad Boy Records have spoken out in support of Cassie.

Aubrey O’Day and Dawn Richard are former members of girl group Danity Kane, which was formed on MTV’s reality TV show Making The Band in 2005. They went on to be signed by Diddy, and though their years as an active group were sporadic, all of the women clearly have experience working with Diddy.

Richard took to X to voice her support for Cassie after news broke, writing: “Praying for Cassie and her family, for peace and healing. You are beautiful and brave.”

O’Day also responded to the news, taking to her Instagram to post a screenshot of the lawsuit headline in her Story and writing, “Been trynna tell y’all for years. Prayers up for this queen @cassie.”

In another upload, she shared a clip from Making The Band, which showed Diddy and O’Day getting into a yelling match before he stood up and questioned why she should be in the group.

She added a caption to the clip that read: “If you think what made the cut was as ugly as it got… you’re wrong.” Aubrey also shared another photo of Diddy and referenced his song, “Lonely,” writing, “He was right. It gets dark and lonely.”

O’Day previously spoke out against Diddy in December 2022, claiming on an episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast that she was fired from the label because she “wasn’t willing to do what was expected.”

“Not talent-wise, but in other areas,” she told the host. “You know, I have such a love-hate [relationship] with it all because I don’t think I would’ve been able to be so successful in so many other areas had I not been trained under Diddy,” Aubrey admitted. “He was the hardest person that you can work for, and it was torture. And not the work part of it, but the other stuff — mind games.”

In an interview with Cosmopolitan in 2018, the group said that Diddy would try “power moves” to prove he owned their careers. At the time, Richard said the women would have to walk on eggshells every time they spoke to him.