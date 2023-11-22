Office Potluck SZN!

Ah yes, it’s that wonderful time of year where coworkers gather for servings of struggle, cat hair-drizzled cuisines, and other questionable concoctions at the always eventful office potluck that’s grown into one of our favorite holiday traditions.

This year, a hero named Shannon is trending after saving his office’s depressing potluck with a mouthwatering array of dishes. Whew, the real MVP.

Shannon put the potluck on his BACK pic.twitter.com/AKVlchTrWn — 2024 NFL Draft Enthusiast (@June__NYC) November 17, 2023

In a separate TikTok video, one of Shannon’s coworkers confirmed that he’s great person who blessed the homeless with leftovers from their potluck.

YA'LL. Shannon from the potluck tik tok has a Black wife. That explains everything pic.twitter.com/V29LHuUOkC — Yv 🇳🇬 (@yve_ning28) November 19, 2023

We’re also looking forward to cringey culinary choices by celebs like Paula Patton who went viral after a TikToker reshared a clip of the lovable actress making her mom’s now-infamous “fried chicken.”

The TikTok user started by dragging Paula’s questionable method of washing her chicken pieces in water.

“Just cold water…that chicken ain’t clean. Where is the seasoning? Are you going to season it?”

Paula Patton just ruined my day. pic.twitter.com/TNXvB5VPIj — Fruity Pebble 🇯🇲🏳️‍🌈🇨🇦 (@_zing_bae) April 4, 2022

In the viral video, Patton, 47, celebrated her mother as one of the “greatest blessings here on earth” before sharing the unserious cooking tutorial that will live forever in hearts.

“Paula Patton really thought that insurrectionist fried chicken was about to be slapping. Hate to see it,” Jemele Hill shared in observation.

Naturally, Twitter exploded with hilarious jokes, foodie critiques, and top-tier slander that led Paula to explain herself in a separate video.

The chicken in Paula Patton pan did not deserve pic.twitter.com/Fxjs8VVcG3 — Heel (@heeljone) April 4, 2022

When you show your granny that video of Paula Patton frying chicken pic.twitter.com/dZwG4TspOQ — CURE (@CureHipHop) April 4, 2022

What's your funniest office potluck experience? Do you think Paula perfected her mom's fried chicken recipe? Which dishes are you looking forward to the most this Thanksgiving? Tell us down below