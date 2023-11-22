Office Potluck SZN!
Ah yes, it’s that wonderful time of year where coworkers gather for servings of struggle, cat hair-drizzled cuisines, and other questionable concoctions at the always eventful office potluck that’s grown into one of our favorite holiday traditions.
This year, a hero named Shannon is trending after saving his office’s depressing potluck with a mouthwatering array of dishes. Whew, the real MVP.
In a separate TikTok video, one of Shannon’s coworkers confirmed that he’s great person who blessed the homeless with leftovers from their potluck.
We’re also looking forward to cringey culinary choices by celebs like Paula Patton who went viral after a TikToker reshared a clip of the lovable actress making her mom’s now-infamous “fried chicken.”
The TikTok user started by dragging Paula’s questionable method of washing her chicken pieces in water.
“Just cold water…that chicken ain’t clean. Where is the seasoning? Are you going to season it?”
In the viral video, Patton, 47, celebrated her mother as one of the “greatest blessings here on earth” before sharing the unserious cooking tutorial that will live forever in hearts.
“Paula Patton really thought that insurrectionist fried chicken was about to be slapping. Hate to see it,” Jemele Hill shared in observation.
Naturally, Twitter exploded with hilarious jokes, foodie critiques, and top-tier slander that led Paula to explain herself in a separate video.
What’s your funniest office potluck experience? Do you think Paula perfected her mom’s fried chicken recipe? Which dishes are you looking forward to the most this Thanksgiving? Tell us down below and enjoy he funniest, wildest, and pettiest office potluck tweets on the flip.
