Someone alert Vanessa Lachey, the first Love Is Blind baby is on the way!

Congratulations are in order for Bliss Poureetezadi-Goytowski and Zack Goytowski of Season 4 of the popular Netflix series, as they’re gearing up to welcome their first child in the spring of 2024.

“It’s a little bit nerve-wracking, but I think it’s also such a beautiful thing,” Bliss told PEOPLE during an exclusive interview. “Babies are miracles and blessings, and I think we’ve been so open to sharing our journey and our relationship with the world, and this is our next big beautiful thing. I’m really happy and I hope that it brings joy to other people. It’s definitely brought us a ton of joy.”

Bliss, who learned of her pregnancy a few months ago, said she was surprised when she found out about the big news.

“We planned this. We had actively been trying, but it was definitely a surprise. I had felt a little queasy … and I took the test by myself because I wanted to surprise Zack whenever it was [confirmed]. I found out early in the morning while Zack was sleeping and it was shocking,” the reality TV star told PEOPLE. “It was like, does that really say positive? What is happening? It was definitely probably one of the most surreal moments of my life.”

To reveal the news of their first child, the wife and avid yogi surprised her hubby Zack with a cake adorned with the phrase, “I Love You, Dad.”

“It was a really sweet moment and he was confused at first,” Bliss confessed, but after getting past his initial state of confusion, the first time mom said her husband burst into tears of joy when he realized he was going to become a father.

Zack added:

“I was incredibly happy. We both really wanted this and so we just felt really blessed that we were able to have this happen.”

The soon-to-be-parents are the first Love Is Blind couple to publicly announce a pregnancy.

They have not learned the sex of their precious bundle of joy just yet, but the lovebirds plan to throw a gender reveal party when they find out in a few months.

Before sharing their big pregnancy news, Zack and Bliss celebrated their “one and a half year” wedding anniversary in November. According to the couple’s Instagram page, the Love Is Blind stars renewed their vows at same venue where they said, “I do” a little over a year ago. “These vows carried more weight to me than the awe-inspiring mountain range we held hands beneath,” the married duo shared in a joint statement. “The weight of our journey, the trials we’ve conquered, and the love that’s grown stronger.”

Congrats to Bliss and Zack!