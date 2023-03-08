Bossip Video

New season, who dis?

Netflix’s social experiment Love Is Blind continues with its fourth season on March 24th and it’s time to meet 30 new singles, this time from Seattle!

Love Is Blind Reveals The Cast Of Season 4

Once again, singles who want to be loved for who they are have signed up for a less-conventional approach to modern dating and will choose someone to marry sight unseen.

Over several weeks, the newly engaged couples will move in together, plan their wedding and find out if their physical connection matches the strong emotional bond developed in the Pods.

When their wedding day arrives, will real-world realities and external factors push them apart, or will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with? Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, this addictive 12-episode series will uncover whether looks, race, or age do matter, or if love really is blind.

Last season’s experiment worked well for Alexa and Brennon who are still married…

and we’re hopeful that another perfect pod pairing will develop this season!

A trailer for season 4 features some melanin

and also moments of intensity including a bride skipping her wedding dress fitting.

It also looks like we’re in for a reverse engagement shocker because one of the men says, “I made the wrong choice and now I’m going to propose to another woman.”

WOW!

Watch the trailer below.

Play

Are you ready for this Seattle-based cast?

Meet the singles below!

Love Is Blind Season 4 Cast

Amber – 34, Flight Attendant

April – 29, Sales & Marketing Coordinator

Ava – 32, Communications Specialist

Bill – 33, Real Estate Investor

Bliss – 33, Senior Program Manager

Brandie – 39, Real Estate Broker

Brett – 36, Design Director

Chelsea – 31, Pediatric Speech Language Pathologist

Chris – 32, Technical Recruiter

Conner – 28, Operations Manager

Irina – 26, Business Owner

Jack – 30, Software Sales

Jackelina – 27, Certified Dental Assistant

Jimmy – 29, Technical Product Manager

Josh – 31, Project Engineer

Josh “JP” – 30, Plant Operations Director

Juan – 30, Mortgage Loan Officer

Kacia – 31, Family Support Specialist

Kendra – 33, Social Worker

Kwame – 33, Sales Development Manager

Marshall – 27, Marketing Manager

Micah – 27, Marketing Manager

Molly – 32, Marriage & Family Therapist

Monica – 31, Elementary School Teacher

Paul – 29, Environmental Scientist

Quincy – 36, Gym Owner & Fitness Coach

Ryland – 29, Commercial Insurance & Real Estate

Tiffany – 37, Client Lead Recruiter

Wendi – 28, Aerospace Engineer

Zack – 31, Criminal Defense Attorney

The first three seasons of Love Is Blind are currently available to stream on Netflix. Season 4 premieres on March 24.