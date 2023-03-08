New season, who dis?
Netflix’s social experiment Love Is Blind continues with its fourth season on March 24th and it’s time to meet 30 new singles, this time from Seattle!
Love Is Blind Reveals The Cast Of Season 4
Once again, singles who want to be loved for who they are have signed up for a less-conventional approach to modern dating and will choose someone to marry sight unseen.
Over several weeks, the newly engaged couples will move in together, plan their wedding and find out if their physical connection matches the strong emotional bond developed in the Pods.
When their wedding day arrives, will real-world realities and external factors push them apart, or will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with? Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, this addictive 12-episode series will uncover whether looks, race, or age do matter, or if love really is blind.
Last season’s experiment worked well for Alexa and Brennon who are still married…
and we’re hopeful that another perfect pod pairing will develop this season!
A trailer for season 4 features some melanin
and also moments of intensity including a bride skipping her wedding dress fitting.
It also looks like we’re in for a reverse engagement shocker because one of the men says, “I made the wrong choice and now I’m going to propose to another woman.”
WOW!
Watch the trailer below.
Are you ready for this Seattle-based cast?
Meet the singles below!
Love Is Blind Season 4 Cast
Amber – 34, Flight Attendant
April – 29, Sales & Marketing Coordinator
Ava – 32, Communications Specialist
Bill – 33, Real Estate Investor
Bliss – 33, Senior Program Manager
Brandie – 39, Real Estate Broker
Brett – 36, Design Director
Chelsea – 31, Pediatric Speech Language Pathologist
Chris – 32, Technical Recruiter
Conner – 28, Operations Manager
Irina – 26, Business Owner
Jack – 30, Software Sales
Jackelina – 27, Certified Dental Assistant
Jimmy – 29, Technical Product Manager
Josh – 31, Project Engineer
Josh “JP” – 30, Plant Operations Director
Juan – 30, Mortgage Loan Officer
Kacia – 31, Family Support Specialist
Kendra – 33, Social Worker
Kwame – 33, Sales Development Manager
Marshall – 27, Marketing Manager
Micah – 27, Marketing Manager
Molly – 32, Marriage & Family Therapist
Monica – 31, Elementary School Teacher
Paul – 29, Environmental Scientist
Quincy – 36, Gym Owner & Fitness Coach
Ryland – 29, Commercial Insurance & Real Estate
Tiffany – 37, Client Lead Recruiter
Wendi – 28, Aerospace Engineer
Zack – 31, Criminal Defense Attorney
The first three seasons of Love Is Blind are currently available to stream on Netflix. Season 4 premieres on March 24.
-
