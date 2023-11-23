Once again for No-Shave November, we’re giving thanks for beautifully bearded panty melters burning up the Internet with their good looks, God-given talent, and flourishing follicles.
As the No-Shave November season continues, men worldwide are participating in Movember to raise cancer awareness by encouraging men to embrace the facial hair that many cancer patients lose.
For 30 days embracing beards reaches a fever pitch each year, but we celebrate the glory of them all year.
With that in mind, we’d be remiss not to share some of our favorite fellas sizzling skivvies and doing so while sporting beards.
See some No-Shave November panty melters we’re thankful for this holiday season.
Usher
Usher baby (and his beard) are having a standout year and he’s currently going viral again for serenading another celeb at his headline-making Vegas residency. The eight-time Grammy winner who’s headlining Super Bowl Super Bowl LVIII recently locked eyes with Janelle Monaé and serenaded her during his show.
The crooner pulled out all the stops and Monaé matched his energy so much so that she made Usher blush.
“We bl(ush)ed in vegas thank you @usher 1 of 1. incredible show,” the “Lipstick Lover” singer captioned clips of their steamy interaction.
— Janelle Monáe👽🚆🤖🚀🪐 (@JanelleMonae) November 23, 2023
We’re thankful for Usher and the swoonworthy moments he’s given us this year.
Jalen Hurts
This Thanksgiving we’re grateful for super fine super baller Jalen Hurts.
Hurts made headlines when he agreed to terms of a 5-year extension worth $255 million with the Philadelphia Eagles. With that deal, he became the highest-paid player in NFL history on a per-year basis. To make things even sweeter, his deal was also negotiated by a Black woman, NFL agent Nicole Lynn of Klutch Sports Group.
After the big news broke, the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback covered ESSENCE’s May/June men’s issue.
“I always knew what I’d be,” he told ESSENCE about his career aspirations. “As a kid, I always knew. I never knew how I’d get there, but I always knew what I wanted.”
Jalen Hurts is peak 90s fine! #ESSENCE pic.twitter.com/c67eBs7ItC
— ESSENCE (@Essence) April 17, 2023
Skepta
No bearded blessings list would be complete without our British baby daddy bruv, Skepta.
The Tottenham rapper is preparing to release a house-focused project alongside British grime emcee Jammer.
Más Tiempo will be released at midnight and Skepta told Mixmag about how even with the release of this project, fatherhood has changed the trajectory of his career.
“I just feel like we’re always growing and evolving,” said Skepta who’ll be making his directorial debut, with the fictional film Tribal next year.
“Maybe being a dad has played more of a part than I noticed, init. I took a break after my son was born, just to recalibrate and understand who I want to be on the screen. Because before I didn’t care. I was just rapping, chatting shit. But now I gotta do the school run.”
Continue Slideshow
-
So Stunning: Keke Palmer, Janelle Monáe, Tamar Braxton, Coco Jones, & More Attend 2023 BET Soul Train Awards
-
Fashion Icon Honoree Serena Williams Takes Center Stage At The 2023 CFDA Awards
-
'Fashion Killa' Writer Sowmya Krishnamurthy Talks Lil Kim's Style Influence And The KanYe Interview That Did Not Happen
-
Who Wins The Jollof Wars? #SavorTheCulture Gets A Taste Of Senegal's OG Recipe From Brooklyn's Café Rue Dix
-
Front Row It Girls Teyana Taylor, Karrueche And Coco Jones Support Phillip Lim's Return To The Runway
-
If Lewks Could Kill: La La, Coco Jones, Marsai Martin, Doechii, Jordyn Woods And More Attend Sergio Hudson's NYFW Show
-
Small Doses: Lynae Vanee Talks Parking Lot Pimpin' and the 2024 Election
-
Rant The Runway: Doja Cat Dragged Victoria's Secret, Saying Her Dress For Their NYFW Fashion Show 'Ransacked My Sh*t'
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.