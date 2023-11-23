Bossip Video
1 of 5

Once again for No-Shave November, we’re giving thanks for beautifully bearded panty melters burning up the Internet with their good looks, God-given talent, and flourishing follicles.

Usher x Jalen Hurts x Skepta

Source: BERTRAND GUAY /AFP/ Taylor Hill/ FilmMagic/ Joe Maher/ BFC/ Getty

As the No-Shave November season continues, men worldwide are participating in Movember to raise cancer awareness by encouraging men to embrace the facial hair that many cancer patients lose.

For 30 days embracing beards reaches a fever pitch each year, but we celebrate the glory of them all year.

With that in mind, we’d be remiss not to share some of our favorite fellas sizzling skivvies and doing so while sporting beards.

 

See some No-Shave November panty melters we’re thankful for this holiday season.

Usher

Usher

Source: BERTRAND GUAY/AFP / Getty

Usher baby (and his beard) are having a standout year and he’s currently going viral again for serenading another celeb at his headline-making Vegas residency. The eight-time Grammy winner who’s headlining Super Bowl Super Bowl LVIII recently locked eyes with Janelle Monaé and serenaded her during his show.

The crooner pulled out all the stops and Monaé matched his energy so much so that she made Usher blush.

“We bl(ush)ed in vegas thank you @usher 1 of 1. incredible show,” the “Lipstick Lover” singer captioned clips of their steamy interaction.

We’re thankful for Usher and the swoonworthy moments he’s given us this year.

Jalen Hurts

This Thanksgiving we’re grateful for super fine super baller Jalen Hurts.

 

Jalen Hurts

Source: Perry Knotts / Getty

Hurts made headlines when he agreed to terms of a 5-year extension worth $255 million with the Philadelphia Eagles. With that deal, he became the highest-paid player in NFL history on a per-year basis. To make things even sweeter, his deal was also negotiated by a Black woman, NFL agent Nicole Lynn of Klutch Sports Group.

After the big news broke, the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback covered ESSENCE’s May/June men’s issue.

“I always knew what I’d be,” he told ESSENCE about his career aspirations. “As a kid, I always knew. I never knew how I’d get there, but I always knew what I wanted.”

 

Skepta

No bearded blessings list would be complete without our British baby daddy bruv, Skepta.

 

Skepta

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

The Tottenham rapper is preparing to release a house-focused project alongside British grime emcee Jammer.

Más Tiempo will be released at midnight and Skepta told Mixmag about how even with the release of this project, fatherhood has changed the trajectory of his career.

“I just feel like we’re always growing and evolving,” said Skepta who’ll be making his directorial debut, with the fictional film Tribal next year.

“Maybe being a dad has played more of a part than I noticed, init. I took a break after my son was born, just to recalibrate and understand who I want to be on the screen. Because before I didn’t care. I was just rapping, chatting shit. But now I gotta do the school run.”

Continue Slideshow

PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
12345
Categories: Panty Melters
More From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.