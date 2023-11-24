Bossip Video

Gifting giving and shopping can be stressful but don’t worry we’ve got you covered with BOSSIP’s Gift Guide for Men.

With Christmas rapidly approaching it’s time to stop slacking and get the shopping out the way. Those special men in your life are tired of the generic presents so let’s step it up this year. Don’t be cheap and hear us out with our selection of gifts for men.

BOSSIP’s Gift Guide For Men

PlayStation Portal

Sony has quietly released the PlayStation Portal which allows you to play your PS5 from anywhere. It’s one of the hottest items for this holiday season so don’t get discouraged it’s not easily accessible. Keep your eye out and check retailers often.

Sonos Arc

Sonos has a great line of products that can all work together to give an immersive Dolby Digital theater sound experience at home. You can start it off for him with the Arc and he can add the rest himself. It’s not cheap but is an amazing gift that will get a great reaction. Additionally, the Arc is everywhere electronics are sold.

Ralph Lauren Turbach Shearling-Lined Suede Clog

People have begged Ralph Lauren to make some luxury Mule slide-on and they delivered. Just in time for Christmas, you can cop these without a fight. If you’re going to get him some house shoes step it up with these.

Purple Denim

Purple is one of the hottest brands on the market right now. You’ve seen it on all the celebrities and so has he. So why not bless him with a few items from their latest sale on purple-brand.com?

Discounts will range from 40% on the latest collations up to 60% on older items.

ProXR Pickle Ball Gear

Pickleball is taking over and even if the trend hasn’t hit him yet these could help him get started. If you have someone who’s active and competitive this new hobby would be a perfect addition. Plus, who doesn’t want to be responsible for helping someone they care about find a new hobby?

Stanley Products

Stanley Products are a perfect gift for any and everyone regardless of the relationship you have with them. We all love our drinks and want them the perfect temperature for as long as possible. Stanley solves the problem of ice melting too quickly or hot drinks cooling off too fast.

Bevel Electric Shaver

Why let your loved ones walk around with razor bombs when Bevel exists? Bevel can eliminate those annoying bumps from shaving in no time. Luckily they just released their electric shaver in time for the holidays.