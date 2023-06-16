Bossip Video

As Father’s Day approaches you’re probably scrambling for gift ideas for Dad so we stepped up to help make things a little easier!

Time is flying and Father’s Day has crept up on you and that’s ok. However, we can’t forget about Dad and need to make sure we get him a little something to let him know we care. That’s why we have compiled a quick last-minute gift guide to make things easier for you. No matter what Pops is into we have something for every type of Dad.

BOSSIPS Last-Minute Father’s Day Guide

Foot Locker & Champs

Foot Locker and Champs are the most ideal retail spaces to shop for Dad. You can’t beat the variety of options under one roof for Dad. For sneakers the HOKA Mach 5 or a pair New Balances 574’s are a nice touch. If you’re going for more of a relaxed vibe UGG Scuff Logo’s or Nike Victori One Slides to replace his current house shoes is the way to go. If you want to stick to clothes you can never go wrong with Nike Club Joggers or Nike Tech Fleece Shorts.

PURPLE

Purple is one of the hottest clothing brands out and if you want to add some swagger to Dad’s closet this is the way to go. You can now find the brand at retailers like Saks, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Bloomingdale’s, and Farfetch. For Father’s Day PURPLE has a range of gifts for all price points.

PURPLE P113 Regular Fit T-Shirt (3 Pack) – Brilliant White $90

PURPLE P907 Sock Multicolor (3 Pack) – Lime, Black & Blue $75

PURPLE Scatter Monogram High Risk T-Shirt – Red $145

PURPLE Scatter Monogram High-Risk All-Around Short – Red $180

PURPLE Black Label P401 Oversized Hoodie – Crystal Artwork Black Beauty $240

PURPLE Tour Moonlight Blue Beach Hoodie – Blue $295

Starbucks

If Dad is serious about his brew the Starbucks French Press is an absolute must. If he’s about his brew but not making it you can always grab him a nice 24oz Vacuum Lid Cold Cup or the Ocean Breeze Water Bottle. The Starbucks Cold Brew Maker and Green Apron Blend are very honorable mentions for any coffee lover as well.

Avión Tequila Caddie’s Cady Kits

Tequila Avión has partnered with professional basketball player Nick Young and former football wide receiver Victor Cruz for the perfect pairing accessory. The dueling Caddie’s Caddy Kits are curated to include golf course essentials along with signature cocktails from Reserva 44 Extra Añejo and Reserva Cristalino. The Nick Young Swaggy Marg and the Victor Cruz Spicy Cruzarita cocktail kits can be purchased at SourcedCraftCocktails.com

Gran Coramino Reposado Cristalino Father’s Day Gift Kit

Kevin Hart’s Tequila brand Grand Coramino Reposado has a perfect kit to surprise any Dad with while gaining a new customer. The set comes with a crystal clear Reposado Cristalino aged in Eastern European oak barrels and a luxurious large double-pocket design, adjustable tie waist robe with Gran Coramino embroidery. You can purchase the set from Grancoramino.com.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 / Flip 4 & Galaxy Z Buds

If you really want to impress Dad replace that old phone of his and get him something that’ll have him tinkering with it for months to come. Samsung is running an amazing deal on most of their Galaxy products and the Fold 4 and Flip 4 are perfect upgrades. For the Galaxy Z Fold4, you can receive up to $900 instant trade-in credit. With the Galaxy Z Flip4, you can Get up to $500 instant trade-in credit. To top it off you can get him the Galaxy Buds for $40 off, with a $40 Instant Trade-In credit. This is your sign to upgrade Dad’s technology.

All of Samsung’s best deals can be found on Samsung.com.

Human Race Skin Care

You can never go wrong with skincare. Keep Pops looking young, after all, look at Pharrell. Enough said right? Head over to HumanRace.com .