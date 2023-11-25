Bossip Video

Social media celebrated like Christmas came early because someone stabbed Derek Chauvin, the ex-cop convicted of killing George Floyd.

It turns out Black Friday had something even better than leftovers and sales. One of the most infamous murderers in recent history, Derek Chauvin, got a taste of his own cold-blooded medicine. The AP reports Chauvin is “seriously injured” from a stabbing in federal prison.

Chauvin was in custody at the Federal Correctional Institution, Tucson, when another inmate attacked the former boy in blue. The Bureau of Prisons confirmed an assault around 12:30 p.m. local time on Friday at FCI Tuscon.

The agency did not identify the victim as Chauvin. It released a statement that employees performed “life-saving measures” on the inmate until transferring him to a hospital.

To the disappointment of many on social media, the killer ex-cop is in stable condition. According to TMZ, “his injuries were not considered life-threatening.” The 47-year-old remains hospitalized for evaluation.

Derek Chauvin’s Multiple Convictions For The Killing Of George Floyd

Chauvin will continue to serve his two decades behind bars because he survived and because the U.S. Supreme Court rejected his appeal last week. He petitioned the highest court in the land to overturn his federal murder conviction despite pleading guilty.

Chauvin suffocated George Floyd to death on camera in May 2020. He kneeled on Floyd’s neck for 9½ agonizing minutes over a suspected counterfeit $20 bill. The horrific public execution sparked global outrage and protests.

A jury found Chauvin guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in 2021. The judge sentenced him to 21½ years, one of the longest a U.S. cop ever faced for killing a Black person.

In July 2022, Chauvin pled guilty in federal court to violating Floyd’s civil rights. He received the lower end of the plea sentencing, another 21 years. The next month, he transferred to FCI Tuscon to serve his sentences concurrently.

Chauvin spent most of his time in solitary confinement in Minnesota “largely for his own protection” from retaliation. “Happy Shanksgiving” trended over the news that George Floyd’s killer was nearly carved like a turkey.

Considering the terror, violence, and death that crooked cops like Chauvin regularly inflict on communities with impunity, it’s no surprise many see the stabbing as overdue karma.

