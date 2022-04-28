Bossip Video

Derek Chauvin Files For Appeal For George Floyd Murder Conviction

Despite being convicted by a jury of his peers, despite being on video camera doing it, despite the fact that Helen Keller, Ray Charles, and Stevie Wonder can all see a clear and obvious murder, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin still doesn’t think that he’s responsible for the death of George Floyd. Ah, to be a white man.

According to The Hill, Chauvin has filed an appeal to overturn his murder conviction by charging that the proceedings were unfair and biased against him. Aw, poor thang! *frown emoji* In the 82-page filing, lawyers argued that “…coverage glorified Floyd and demonized Chauvin”.

Yes, because Chauvin is obviously a demon. The water is wet. The sky is blue. The BBL is obvious. Chauvin is asking that either the conviction be overturned, a retrial be granted in a different venue, or that the case be sent to a lower court for re-sentencing. They even blamed protesters and angry public sentiment on the reason that Chauvin “had” to be found guilty and sentenced harshly.

“There are few cases involving such violent threats by the community in the event the jury finds the defendant not guilty,” the filing read. “Those cases — which all involved defendant police officers — required transfer of venue,” the attorneys said in the filing.”