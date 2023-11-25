Bossip Video

The National Basketball Association has revealed it’s investigating an alleged relationship between Josh Giddey and an underage girl.

On Wednesday, November 22, a questionable video emerged online featuring Oklahoma City Thunder player Josh Giddey. In the video, he was seen snuggling up with a girl who appeared to be a minor. As the video spread on social media, the allegations began to pick up steam after internet detectives found the girl’s Snapchat.

One social media account claimed the girl pictured is only 15. According to ESPN, a now-deleted X account claimed she was a high school sophomore at the time. On her Snapchat, she seemingly confirmed their relationship with a video captioned, “Just f**ked Josh Giddey.”

Additionally, the video spread to every corner of the internet, and as soon as Thanksgiving ended, the NBA confirmed it is investigating the situation, according to a tweet from NBA Insider Shams Charania.

“The NBA is looking into the allegations of Oklahoma City’s Josh Giddey having inappropriate relationship with a minor that have emerged via social media, league spokesman Mike Bass said.”

Surprisingly, Giddey attended OKC’s Media Availability after the videos and allegations surfaced but declined to comment.

OKC’s head coach, Mark Daigneault, also dodged the matter with poor excuses.

“I understand the question obviously, but there’s no further comment right now,” Giddey told reporters. “I get the question guys, I completely understand you guys want to know about it but just for right now, I don’t have anything to say,” Daigneault added, “Personal matter and I have no comment on it. And that’ll be my answer on anything related.”

Maybe PR training would be a good idea for the Thunder organization, as the handling thus far has been a disaster. Giddey remaining around the team isn’t a good look, and not denying the allegations is definitely odd.

Could you imagine if these allegations emerged during David Stern’s time as commissioner?